Lady Panthers edge Lady Lions, 4-3

On a partly sunny, yet cool middle Friday in April, the Washington Lady Blue Lion varsity softball team visited Miami Trace High School to take on the Lady Panthers.

Miami Trace scored in the bottom of the seventh to get the win, 4-3.

Lorelei King was the winning pitcher for Miami Trace. She pitched seven innings with nine hits and three runs (two earned) with one strikeout and two walks. She hit one batter.

Makenna Knisley started and took the loss for Washington. She pitched 6.1 innings with seven hits and four runs (three earned). She struck out three and did not walk a batter.

Kassidy Olsson led off the game with a single for Washington. Brooklyn Foose bunted her into scoring position.

Olsson scored on a ground out by Makenna Knisley.

In the third inning, Washington scored after the first two batters were retired.

Meredith Pabst singled and moved to second on a single by Addison Knisley.

Corynn Chrisman hit a double that scored Pabst. Knisley was tagged out at home.

The Lady Panthers got on the board in the bottom of the third when, with two away, Sidney Payton hit a triple and scored on Delaney Thomas’ home run over the fence in right field.

The Lady Lions regained the lead in the top of the fourth.

Mallori Tucker led off with a double and moved to third on a ground out by Kearria Marcum.

Tucker scored on a passed ball to make it a 3-2 game in favor of Washington.

The Lady Panthers tied the game in the bottom of the fifth. Payton doubled with one out and scored on a single by Thomas.

In the top of the seventh, Foose walked with one out and advanced to second on a passed ball.

Makenna Knisley grounded out, moving Foose to third, but she was stranded there.

In the bottom of the seventh, Paighten Reed singled and went to third on an error.

Sierra Kyle grounded into a fielder’s choice, with Reed safe at home.

“We needed a victory,” Miami Trace head coach Joe Henry said. “We’ve been slumping a little bit. Court House is a good team. Coach (Rick) Foose always does a great job; I’ve known him for years.

“Their girls played well,” Henry said. “Our girls played well. In the end, somebody had to win. We just got lucky and got that extra run. This game could have gone either way.

“Both pitchers did a great job,” Henry said. “They hit the ball well and we’re starting to hit the ball, too.”

“You can’t ask for a better rivalry game than to have it won in the bottom of the seventh,” Washington head coach Rick Foose said. “We wish the outcome was the other way around.

“Miami Trace did a nice job of getting some key hits,” Foose said. “They took advantage of those baserunners when they got them on.”

Miami Trace (2-9 overall, 2-2 in the Frontier Athletic Conference) will play a doubleheader at Amanda-Clearcreek Saturday, starting at 11 a.m.

Washington (4-8 overall, 1-2 in the FAC) will host Adena for one game Saturday at 11 a.m.

Offensively for Miami Trace:Sidney Payton, 2-3, 2 runs, 1 2b, 1 3b; Delaney Thomas, 2-3, 1 run, 3 RBI, 1 home run; Lorelei King, 0-3, roe; Piper Grooms, 1-3; Delaney Eakins, 0-3; Alexia Fox, 1-3; Lahni Stachler, 0-2; Emily Bonecutter, 0-1; Paighten Reed, 1-3, 1 run; Sierra Kyle, 0-3, 1 RBI, fc. LOB: 3.

Offensively for Washington: Kassidy Olsson, 1-4, 1 run; Brooklyn Foose, 0-2, 1 bb, sac; Makenna Knisley, 1-4, 1 RBI; Meredith Pabst, 2-4, 1 run; Addison Knisley, 2-3; Corynn Chrisman, 1-2, 1 RBI, 1 2b; Mallori Tucker, 1-3, 1 run, 1 2b; Kearria Marcum, 1-3; Brooklyn Devenport, 0-1, 1 bb; Marcella Jones, 0-1. LOB: 7.

RHE

W 101 100 0 — 3 9 2

MT 002 010 1 — 4 7 0

Miami Trace catcher Paighten Reed, left, tags Washington’s Addison Knisley out on a close play at home during a Frontier Athletic Conference game at Miami Trace High School Friday, April 16, 2021. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/04/web1_MT-vs-WHS-softball-tag-out-at-home-4-16-21.jpg Miami Trace catcher Paighten Reed, left, tags Washington’s Addison Knisley out on a close play at home during a Frontier Athletic Conference game at Miami Trace High School Friday, April 16, 2021. Miami Trace’s Lorelei King delivers a pitch during a Frontier Athletic Conference game against Washington Friday, April 16, 2021. King was the winning pitcher in the game. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/04/web1_Lorelei-King-pitch-vs-WHS-4-16-2021.jpg Miami Trace’s Lorelei King delivers a pitch during a Frontier Athletic Conference game against Washington Friday, April 16, 2021. King was the winning pitcher in the game. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald photos