Lady Panthers softball falls to Chillicothe

On Friday, April 9, the Miami Trace Lady Panthers varsity softball team hosted the Chillicothe Cavaliers for a Frontier Athletic Conference match-up.

Chillicothe won this game, 18-5.

Riffe was the winning pitcher for Chillicothe. She pitched six innings with six hits, five runs (one earned), five walks and no strikeouts.

Lorelei King started and took the loss for the Panthers. She pitched five innings with 10 hits, 13 runs (11 earned) with four walks and one strikeout.

Delaney Eakins pitched one inning for Miami Trace. She allowed five hits and five runs (all earned).

Chillicothe’s big inning came in the third when the Cavs scored eight runs.

For Miami Trace, Delaney Thomas hit two doubles, scored once and drove in two runs.

Alexia Fox had two hits and drove in one run.

Eakins had two hits, including one double.

Offensively for Miami Trace: Sidney Payton, 0-2, 2 runs, 1 RBI, 2 bb; Delaney Thomas, 2-4, 1 run, 2 RBI, 2 2b; Lorelei King, 0-3; Alexia Fox, 2-3, 1 RBI; Delaney Eakins, 2-2, 1 bb, 1 2b; Piper Grooms, 0-3; Paighten Reed, 0-2; Mallory Lovett, 0-0, 1 run, 1 bb; Lahni Stachler, 0-2; Cadence Nichols, 0-1; Emily Bonecutter, 0-2, 1 run; Sierra Kyle, 0-0, 1 bb.