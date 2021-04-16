SE softball wins slug-fest with WHS

SOUTH CHARLESTON — On Thursday, April 15, the Washington Lady Blue Lions varsity softball team visited South Charleston to take on the Southeastern Trojans.

Southeastern rallied from an early 9-4 deficit to post a 12-10 win.

T. Lewis pitched seven innings to get the win for Southeastern. She allowed 13 hits and 10 runs (nine earned) with five strikeouts and three walks.

Makenna Knisley started in the circle for Washington. She worked one inning with three hits and four runs (three earned) with one strikeout and two walks.

Meredith Pabst took the loss for Washington. She pitched four innings with eight hits and seven runs (six earned) with three strikeouts and two walks.

Brooklyn Devenport pitched one inning with two hits, two strikeouts and one walk.

Washington jumped out early with four runs in the top of the first.

Kassidy Olsson led off with a single. She stole second and moved to third on a ground out by Brooklyn Foose.

Olsson scored on a single by Makenna Knisley. Brooklyn Devenport came in as a pinch-runner for Knisley.

Pabst singled with Devenport moving up to second.

Devenport stole third and scored on an error with Past taking second.

Addison Knisley then hit a triple, scoring Pabst.

Corynn Chrisman singled home Knisley to make it 4-0.

Southeastern wasted little time in tying the game, scoring four runs in their first turn at bat.

The top of the second was another scoring inning for Washington.

With one out, Marcella Jones hit a single. Olsson bunted for a single.

Foose bunted into a fielder’s choice, putting runners at second and third.

Makenna Knisley then smacked a double to center, scoring Olsson and Jones.

Pabst singled, scoring Foose and Devenport scored on an error.

Courtesy runner Kalana Smith (running for Pabst) scored when Chrisman reached on an error.

The Lady Lions held a 9-4 lead until Southeastern batted in the bottom of the third, when they scored five runs to tie the game.

Southeastern scored single runs in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings to take a 12-9 lead.

In the top of the seventh, Addison Knisley led off with a home run to make it 12-10.

Chrisman walked and Mallori Tucker singled, but the next three batters were retired to end the game.

Olsson and Pabst each had three hits for Washington.

Makenna Knisley and Addison Knisley each had two hits and Chrisman, Tucker and Jones each had one hit.

Offensively for Washington: Kassidy Olsson, 3-5, 2 runs; Brooklyn Foose, 0-3, 1 run, 1 bb, fc; Makenna Knisley, 2-4, 3 RBI, 1 2b; Meredith Pabst, 3-4, 1 run, 1 RBI; Addison Knisley, 2-4, 2 runs, 2 RBI, 1 3b, 1 home run; Corynn Chrisman, 1-3, 1 run, roe; Emma Funari, 0-2; Brooklyn Devenport, 0-1, 2 runs, 1 sb; Marcella Jones, 1-3, 1 run, sac; Kalana Smith, 0-0, 1 run. LOB: 6.

RHE

W 450 000 1 — 10 13 1

SE 405 111 x — 12 13 3