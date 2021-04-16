MT track ties with Waynesville

The Miami Trace Panthers track and field teams hosted a tri-meet with Hillsboro and Waynesville Tuesday, April 13.

The boys’ meet ended in a tie, with Miami Trace and Waynesville each scoring 61 points.

Hillsboro scored 49 points.

Hillsboro won the girls meet with 69.5 points.

Waynesville was second with 62 points and Miami Trace scored 34.5 team points.

For the Lady Panthers, Alyssa Butler won the 100-meter dash in 13.30.

Jana Griffith won the 300-meter hurdle event in 52.85.

Libby Aleshire won the discus throw with a distance of 102’ 1”.

For the Panthers, the team of Caleb Brannigan, Graham Carson, Mcale Callahan and Max Trimble won the 4 x 800-meter relay in a time of 9:34.67.

Brannigan won the 400-meter dash 58.83. He also won the 3200-meter run with a time of 11:15.68.

Jaden Haldeman won the 100-meter dash in 11.67. He also won the 300-meter hurdles in a time of 40.45.

Logan Rodgers won the high jump, clearing the bar at 5’ 8”. He also won the discus throw event with a distance of 115’ 4”.

Miami Trace will host another tri-meet Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. with Madison Plains and East Clinton.

Miami Trace girls results:

4 x 800-meter relay: Miami Trace, dnf

100-meter hurdles: n/a

100-meter dash: Alyssa Butler, 1st, 13.30; Courtney Arnold, 5th, 14.81; Gracie Shull, 6th, 14.88; Emma See, 10th, 16.09; Kayla Wilson, 12th, 17.43

4 x 200-meter relay: 2nd, 1:58.03 (Alexis Gardner, Jana Griffith, Mary Pfeifer, Mallory Pavey)

1600-meter run: Mallory Conklin, 2nd, 6:15.06

4 x 100-meter relay: 2nd, 55.05 (Mary Pfeifer, McKinley Kelley, Alexis Gardner, Alyssa Butler)

400-meter dash: Mallory Pavey, 5th, 1:12.09

300-meter hurdles: Jana Griffith, 1st, 52.85; Mary Pfeifer, 4th, 56.71

800-meter run: Mallory Conklin, 6th, 3:01.35; Saylor Moore, 7th, 3:31.02; Lydia Castle, 9th, 3:43.63

200-meter dash: Lilly Workman, 5th, 32.30; Gracie Shull, 6th, 32.46; Emma See, 17th, 36.68; Kayla Wilson, 18th, 38.61

3200-meter run: n/a

4 x 400-meter relay: 3rd, 5:04.46 (Alyssa Butler, Alexis Gardner, Libby Aleshire, Courtney Arnold)

High jump: Alexis Gardner, 3rd, 4’ 2”

Long jump: Alyssa Butler, 2nd, 15’ 7”; Jana Griffith, 4th, 15’ 5”; Gracie Shull, 8th, 12’ 11”; Havanna Lawwell, 9th, 11’ 0”

Discus throw: Libby Aleshire, 1st, 102’ 1”; Lilly Workman, 3rd, 88’ 10 1/2”; Julianne Stevenson, 5th, 85’ 8 1/2”; Emily Turner, 7th, 77’ 3”; Jenna Goddard, 10th, 63’ 9”; Courtney Arnold, 16th, 47’ 7 1/2”; Natalie Winterbotham, 17th, 42’ 6”

Shot put: Lilly Workman, 3rd, 31’ 1/2”; Libby Aleshire, 5th, 29’ 5 1/2”; Julianne Stevenson, 8th, 26’ 9”; Emily Turner, 9th, 26’ 6”; Courtney Arnold, 11th, 24’ 1”; Natalie Winterbotham, 16th, 18’ 2”

Pole vault: n/a

Miami Trace boys results:

4 x 800-meter relay: 1st, 9:34.67 (Caleb Brannigan, Graham Carson, Mcale Callahan, Max Trimble)

110-meter hurdles: n/a

100-meter dash: Jaden Haldeman, 1st, 11.67; Cole Campbell, 5th, 13.19; Nathan Cockerill, 8th, 14.56; Ray Melvin, 10th, 15.24; Lucas Cornett, 11th, 17.20

4 x 200-meter relay: 2nd, 1:41.58 (Taevin Brown, Treven Shoemaker, Jared Seymour, Zach Smith); 3rd, 1:44.63 (Jake Manbevers, Aaron Little, Preston Reed, Keegan Terry)

1600-meter run: Eli Fliehman, 4th, 5:24.51; Fletcher Havens, 8th, 5:35.80; Ryan Smith, 12th, 6:04.44; Blake Sollars, 13th, 6:22.52; Dylan Farley, 14th, 6:24.16; Joshua Lewis, 15th, 6:30.48

4 x 100-meter relay: 2nd, 47.59 (Taevin Brown, Preston Reed, Aaron Little, Keegan Terry); 4th, 49.62

400-meter dash: Caleb Brannigan, 1st, 58.83; Zach Smith, 2nd, 1:00.38

300-meter hurdles: Jaden Haldeman, 1st, 40.45

800-meter run: Aiden Johnson, 8th, 2:30.00; Ryan Smith, 10th, 2:42.97; Dylan Farley, 11th, 2:44.35; Brian Everhart, 15th, 2:56.49

200-meter dash: Aaron Little, 3rd, 25.30; Treven Shoemaker, 4th, 25.33; Logan Rodgers, 7th, 26.53; Riston LeBeau, 11th, 28.44; Ray Melvin, 16th, 33.49

3200-meter run: Caleb Brannigan, 1st, 11:15.68; Mcale Callahan, 2nd, 11:45.53; Max Trimble, 3rd, 12:28.01

4 x 400-meter relay: 3rd, 3:59.35 (Jake Manbevers, Fletcher Havens, Taevin Brown, Eli Fliehman)

High jump: Logan Rodgers, 1st, 5’ 8”

Long jump: Jaden Haldeman, 2nd, 20’ 2”; Preston Reed, 6th, 17’ 5”; Aaron Little, 7th, 17’ 2”; Treven Shoemaker, 10th, 15’ 11”; Hayden Hunter, 11th, 15’ 8”; Jared Seymour, 12th, 15’ 6”; Nathan Cockerill, 14th, 12’ 3”

Discus throw: Logan Rodgers, 1st, 115’ 4”; Cole Campbell, 4th, 100’ 3”; Kyler Wilson, 9th, 92’ 8”’; Blake Roberts, 11th, 86’ 6”; Blayne Ferguson, 12th, 84’ 11”; Caleb Bennett, 13th, 83’ 1”; Blake Sollars, 15th, 79’ 0”; Mychal Rose, 16th, 70’ 10”; Luke Hoppes, 17th, 68’ 6”; Dominick Shiple, 18th, 67’ 3”; Kyle Bennett, 19th, 65’ 2”; Weston Pettit, 20th, 65’ 1”

Shot put: Cole Campbell, 4th, 35’ 8”; Logan Rodgers, 5th, 35’ 3”; Blake Roberts, 7th, 33’ 1/2”; Luke Hoppes, 9th, 32’ 7 1/2”; Kyler Wilson, 11th, 30 5 1/2”; Mychal Rose, 12th, 29’ 11 1/2”; Ethan Perry, 16th, 28’ 1 1/2”; Caleb Bennett, 18th, 26’ 7”; Kyle Bennett, 19th, 26’ 5”; Weston Pettit, 21st, 25’ 2”

Pole vault: Riston LeBeau, 3rd, 9’ 6”; Aiden Johnson, 4th, 9’ 0”; Ryan Smith, 5th, 6’ 0”

Miami Trace’s Jaden Haldeman sprints down the track in the 100-meter dash in a tri-meet with Hillsboro and Waynesville Tuesday, April 13, 2021. Haldeman beat a field of 10 other runners to win with a time of 11.67. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/04/web1_Jaden-Haldeman-4-13-2021.jpg Miami Trace’s Jaden Haldeman sprints down the track in the 100-meter dash in a tri-meet with Hillsboro and Waynesville Tuesday, April 13, 2021. Haldeman beat a field of 10 other runners to win with a time of 11.67. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald photos Miami Trace’s Libby Aleshire competes in the discus throw at a meet featuring teams from Hillsboro and Waynesville Tuesday, April 13, 2021. Aleshire won with a best throw of 102’ 1”. She was the only competitor out of a field of 17 to throw over 100 feet. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/04/web1_Libby-Aleshire-MT-track-4-13-2021.jpg Miami Trace’s Libby Aleshire competes in the discus throw at a meet featuring teams from Hillsboro and Waynesville Tuesday, April 13, 2021. Aleshire won with a best throw of 102’ 1”. She was the only competitor out of a field of 17 to throw over 100 feet. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald photos Mallory Pavey (left) begins a leg of the 4 x 200-meter relay after the exchange from Mary Pfeifer for Miami Trace during a tri-meet with Hillsboro and Waynesville Tuesday, April 13, 2021. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/04/web1_Mallory-Pavey-Mary-Pfeifer-4-x-2-MT-4-13-2021.jpg Mallory Pavey (left) begins a leg of the 4 x 200-meter relay after the exchange from Mary Pfeifer for Miami Trace during a tri-meet with Hillsboro and Waynesville Tuesday, April 13, 2021. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald photos Miami Trace’s Caleb Bennett competed in the shot put (above) and discus throw events at the meet at Miami Trace High School Tuesday, April 13, 2021 with Hillsboro and Waynesville. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/04/web1_Caleb-Bennett-MT-shot-put-4-13-2021.jpg Miami Trace’s Caleb Bennett competed in the shot put (above) and discus throw events at the meet at Miami Trace High School Tuesday, April 13, 2021 with Hillsboro and Waynesville. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald photos