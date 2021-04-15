Cavs baseball beats Blue Lions, 6-2

On Tuesday, April 13, the Washington Blue Lion varsity baseball team hosted the Chillicothe Cavaliers for a Frontier Athletic Conference game.

The game was postponed from Monday, April 12 due to rain.

The game was tied, 2-2 after four innings and remained deadlocked until the Cavaliers broke out with four runs in the top of the ninth to post a 6-2 victory.

Byers got the win in relief for the Cavaliers. He pitched a scoreless bottom of the ninth with one hit and two strikeouts.

Riffe started for Chillicothe and pitched 4.1 innings with eight hits and two runs (one earned) with five strikeouts.

Cutright pitched 3.2 innings for the visitors with three hits, seven strikeouts and one walk.

Titus Lotz started and pitched the first 3.2 innings for Washington. He gave up two hits and two earned runs with six strikeouts and four walks.

A.J. Dallmayer took the loss for the Blue Lions. He pitched five innings with two hits and three runs (all earned) with four strikeouts and four walks.

Cal Wightman pitched one-third of an inning with two hits, one earned run, one strikeout and two walks.

Chillicothe scored two runs in the top of the first.

The Blue Lions put one run on the board in the bottom of the first.

With one out, Lotz reached on an error and scored on Dallmayer’s double to left.

The Blue Lions tied the game in the fourth.

Tyler Tackage led off the inning with a double and was sacrificed to third by Braydon Kettles.

Tackage scored on a single to right field by Jonah Waters.

Washington (4-6 overall, 1-3 in the FAC) is at Miami Trace Friday at 5 p.m.

Offensively for Washington: Karson Runk, 3-5, 1 sb; Titus Lotz, 0-5, 1 run, roe; A.J. Dallmayer, 2-5, 1 RBI, 2 2b; Tanner Lemaster, 1-5; Tyler Tackage, 2-5, 1 run, 1 2b; Braydon Kettles, 0-2, 1 bb, sac; Jonah Waters, 2-3, 1 RBI; Brayden Howard, 0-0; Hugh Silberman, 0-1; Evan Lynch, 0-2; Brock Carter, 0-1; John Wall, 2-4. LOB: 12.

RHE

C 200 000 004 — 6 6 2

W 100 100 000 — 2 12 3