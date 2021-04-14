Panthers baseball beats Urbana, 8-6

The Miami Trace Panthers varsity baseball team hosted Urbana Saturday, April 10 for what was scheduled to be a doubleheader.

Due to the weather, only one game was played, with Miami Trace coming away with an 8-6 victory.

Braden Osborne started for the Panthers on the mound and pitched four innings. He allowed two hits and two unearned runs with five strikeouts and two walks.

Luke Henry got the win in relief with two innings of work. He allowed three hits and four runs (two earned) with four strikeouts and one walk.

Wes May pitched one scoreless inning.

Each Panther pitcher hit one Urbana batter.

Urbana also utilized three pitchers.

Donahoe started and went one inning with three hits and two earned runs.

Hildebrand pitched 2.2 innings with five hits and three unearned runs and one strikeout. He was charged with the loss.

Segovia pitched 2.1 innings with five hits and three runs (two earned), one strikeout and one walk.

The Panthers struck for 13 hits in the game.

Conner Bucher went 2 for 4 with two runs and one RBI.

Josh Gilmore went 2 for 4 with two runs scored; Osborne had two hits, drove in one and scored once; Gabe Campagna was 2 for 3 with one RBI.

Bo Little was 2 for 3 and had one stolen base.

Henry and Hunter McBee each hit a double and May had one hit and one RBI.

The Panthers got on the board with two runs in the bottom of the first inning.

Urbana tied the game in the fourth and the Panthers took a 5-2 lead with three runs in the home half of the fourth inning.

Urbana scored four runs in the top of the fifth to take a 6-5 lead.

The Panthers countered with two runs in their half of the fifth to go back into the lead, 7-6.

Miami Trace tacked on an insurance run in the bottom of the sixth.

The Panthers will host the Washington Blue Lions Friday at 5 p.m.

Offensively for Miami Trace: Conner Bucher, 2-4, 2 runs, 1 RBI, 2 sb; Hunter McBee, 1-3, 1 RBI, 1 2b, sac; Brayden Cooper-Smith, 0-0; Luke Henry, 1-4, 1 RBI, 1 2b; Josh Gilmore, 2-4, 2 runs, 2 sb; Braden Osborne, 2-3, 1 run, 1 RBI, 1 bb, 2 sb; Dylan Bernard, 0-4, 1 run, roe; Gabe Campagna, 2-3, 1 RBI; Luke Zimmerman, 0-0, 1 run; Ashton Connell, 0-0, 1 run; Wes May, 1-3, 1 RBI; Bo Little, 2-3, 1 sb. LOB: 7.

RHE

U 000 240 0 — 6 5 4

MT 200 321 x — 8 13 3