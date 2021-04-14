Blue Lion tennis shuts out Tigers

The Washington Blue Lion tennis team hosted the Tigers from Circleville High School Monday, April 12.

The Blue Lions won the match, 5-0. They also won two junior-varsity matches.

At first singles, Ryan Elrich beat E. Jenkins, 6-3, 7-5.

At second singles, Ty Rose defeated G. Pinkerton, 6-3, 6-2.

Garrett DeWees won his third singles match against J. Darnell, 6-1, 6-1.

At first doubles, Drew Ferguson and Blake Bagheri topped A. Derosette and R. Jenkins, 6-4, 6-2.

At second doubles, Nathan Upthegrove and Olivia Wayne beat C. Hinton and M. Jarell, 6-1, 6-2.

In j-v play, Rachel Palmer and Josh Cartwright teamed up to beat Circleville, 6-1, 6-1.

Ty Rose and Logan Miller won their doubles match, 8-0 in a pro-set.