Blue Lion baseball falls 5-0 to Hillsboro

The Hillsboro Indians varsity baseball team visited Washington High School Friday, April 9.

They got a very solid pitching performance from Scott as they notched a 5-0 victory.

Scott pitched a complete game, seven innings, with just two hits allowed. He struck out nine and walked two.

Tanner Lemaster started and pitched four innings for the Blue Lions. He allowed four hits with one earned run. He struck out seven and walked two.

A.J. Dallmayer pitched three innings for Washington, with six hits and four runs (one earned) with one strikeout and two walks.

Hillsboro scored what turned out to be the only run they would need in the top of the fourth.

They then scored one in the fifth and three more in the sixth.

For the Blue Lions, Karson Runk hit a single to lead off the bottom of the fourth. Runk and later Titus Lotz, who had walked, reached second base, but, they would not score.

Lemaster hit a two-out double in the bottom of the sixth, but was stranded.

The Blue Lions were 4-5 with the result, 1-1 in the Frontier Athletic Conference.

Washington played Chillicothe Tuesday in a game that was postponed on Monday.

The Cavaliers won the game, 6-2.

Please see a future edition of the Record-Herald for a report on that game.

Washington (4-6 overall, 1-2 FAC) is scheduled to play at Jackson Wednesday at 5 p.m.

Offensively for Washington: Karson Runk, 1-3; Titus Lotz, 0-2, 1 bb; A.J. Dallmayer, 0-3; Tanner Lemaster, 1-3; Tyler Tackage, 0-3; Jonah Waters, 0-3; Braydon Kettles, 0-2, 1 bb; Evan Lynch, 0-0; Blayne Hurles, 0-0. LOB: 6.

RHE

H 000 113 0 — 5 10 2

W 000 000 0 — 0 2 3

Washington’s Evan Lynch takes a lead at first base during a Frontier Athletic Conference game against Hillsboro Friday, April 9, 2021. The game was played at Washington High School. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/04/web1_Evan-Lynch-WHS-baseball-v-Hills-4-9-2021.jpg Washington’s Evan Lynch takes a lead at first base during a Frontier Athletic Conference game against Hillsboro Friday, April 9, 2021. The game was played at Washington High School. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald