Jackson baseball beats Panthers, 13-1

The Miami Trace Panthers varsity baseball team began the Frontier Athletic Conference portion of its schedule with a home game against the Jackson Ironmen Wednesday, April 7.

Jackson scored four runs in the top of the first and went on to take the win, 13-1 in five innings.

Hunter McBee started and took the loss for the Panthers. He pitched 3.1 innings with 11 hits and 10 runs (all earned) with three strikeouts and two walks.

Dylan Bernard pitched two-thirds of an inning with three hits and three runs (two earned) with one strikeout and two walks.

Braden Osborne worked one inning on the mound, striking out one Jackson batter.

Kuhn got the win for Jackson. He pitched five innings with three hits and one earned run. He struck out eight and walked two.

In the second for the Panthers, Josh Gilmore singled and stole second.

Osborne walked and Dylan Bernard hit into a fielder’s choice with Osborne out at second and Gilmore advancing to third.

With Jordan Wolfe at bat, Gilmore scored on an error.

The score remained 4-1 until the top of the fourth when Jackson scored six runs.

The Ironmen scored three more runs in the top of the fifth. The game ended after five innings in accordance with the 10-run rule.

Blankenship went 3 for 4 to lead Jackson. One of his hits was a double.

Kuhn (jersey No. 2), Bragg and Kuhn (jersey No. 16) each had two hits for Jackson.

Miami Trace (6-1 overall, 0-1 FAC) played Chillicothe Friday. They will host a doubleheader with Urbana Saturday with the first game starting at 11 a.m.

Offensively for Miami Trace: Conner Bucher, 0-2, 1 bb; Hunter McBee, 1-3; Luke Henry, 0-2; Josh Gilmore, 2-2, 1 run, sb; Braden Osborne, 0-1, 1 bb; Dylan Bernard, 0-2, fc; Jordan Wolfe, 0-1, fc; Luke Zimmerman, 0-0; Bo Little, 0-2; Ashton Connell, 0-2. LOB: 4.

RHE

J 400 63x x — 13 14 2

MT 010 00x x — 1 3 3