Lady Lions fall to McClain, 7-3

GREENFIELD — The Washington Lady Blue Lion varsity softball team visited Greenfield’s Mitchell Park to take on the McClain Lady Tigers Wednesday, April 7.

McClain won the game, 7-3.

Crabtree got the win in the circle for McClain. She pitched seven innings with nine hits, three runs (all earned), three strikeouts and two walks.

Makenna Knisley started and suffered the loss for Washington. She pitched six innings with nine hits and seven runs (six earned). She struck out six and did not walk a batter.

McClain scored two runs in the bottom of the first and four more in the bottom of the third.

Washington got on the board in the top of the fourth

The Lady Lions had a double from Corynn Chrisman with one out and a double by Mallori Tucker brought Chrisman home to make it 6-1.

In the top of the fifth, Kassidy Olsson hit a home run to center for a 6-2 count.

McCoy of McClain hit a home run to left field in the bottom of the fifth to set the score at 7-2.

Washington scored the final run of the game in the top of the seventh.

Olsson walked after the first batter was retired.

After the second out was recorded, Knisley hit a double to right, scoring Olsson.

Chrisman led Washington, going 3 for 3.

Brooklyn Foose had a single for Washington.

For McClain, Weller hit two doubles and Crabtree had two hits, including a double.

Washington (2-5 overall, 0-1 FAC) will host a doubleheader against Blanchester Saturday, with the first game starting at 11 a.m.

Offensively for Washington: Kassidy Olsson, 1-3, 2 runs, 1 RBI, 1 bb, 1 home run; Brooklyn Foose, 1-3, 1 bb; Makenna Knisley, 2-4, 1 RBI, 1 2b; Meredith Pabst, 1-4; Addison Knisley, 0-3; Corynn Chrisman, 3-3, 1 run, 1 2b; Mallori Tucker, 1-3, 1 RBI, 1 2b, fc, sb; Emma Funari, 0-3; Marcella Jones, 0-2; Kearria Marcum, 0-1; Brooklyn Devenport, 0-0. LOB: 7.

RHE

W 000 110 1 — 3 9 3

Mc 204 010 x — 7 9 0