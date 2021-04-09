Lotz no-hits McClain, Lions win, 2-0

GREENFIELD — The Washington Blue Lion varsity baseball team made the trip down SR 41 to Greenfield to take on the McClain Tigers in a Frontier Athletic Conference game Wednesday, April 7.

Sophomore Titus Lotz pitched a complete game no-hitter as the Blue Lions defeated the Tigers, 2-0.

Lotz struck out 11 and walked three. He hit one batter.

Ratcliff took the loss for McClain. He pitched seven innings with seven hits and two earned runs. He did not walk a batter and struck out six.

The game was scoreless through the first three innings.

Washington scored what turned out to be the winning run in the top of the fourth.

Lotz led off with a double to left field.

A.J. Dallmayer grounded out, advancing Lotz to third.

Tanner Lemaster drove a ball to center field that went as a sacrifice fly, scoring Lotz.

The Blue Lions scored one more run in the top of the sixth.

With the first batter retired, Karson Runk hit a single to left field.

Runk stole second but was out trying to steal third.

Lotz singled to center and scored on a double to left by Dallmayer.

Jonah Waters, Braydon Kettles and John Wall each had one hit for the Blue Lions.

The win improved Washington’s record to 4-3 overall. Washington (1-0 in the FAC) will host Chillicothe Monday at 5 p.m.

They will travel to Jackson Wednesday.

Offensively for Washington: Karson Runk, 1-3, 1 sb; Titus Lotz, 2-3, 2 runs, 1 2b; A.J. Dallmayer, 1-3, 1 RBI, 1 2b; Tanner Lemaster, 0-2, 1 RBI, sac fly; Tyler Tackage, 0-3; Jonah Waters, 1-3; Hugh Silberman, 0-0, 1 sb; Braydon Kettles, 1-3; Owen Mullins, 0-3; John Wall, 1-3, 1 sb. LOB: 4.

RHE

W 000 101 0 — 2 7 0

Mc 000 000 0 — 0 0 1