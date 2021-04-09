Four local players named All-District

Boys’ high school basketball coaches in District 14 have selected their All-District teams for the 2020-21 season.

Four players from Fayette County have been honored.

Sophomore Tanner Lemaster of Washington High School was named Second Team, All-District.

Miami Trace High School senior Logan Rodgers was named Second Team, All-District.

Miami Trace High School sophomore Andrew Guthrie and Washington senior Micai Claggett were named Honorable Mention, All-District.

Lemaster averaged 18.1 points per game, 9 rebounds per game, 2 blocked shots per game, shot 50 percent from the field, 35 percent from behind the three-point line and 73 percent from the foul line.

Rodgers averaged 12.7 points per game, 7.6 rebounds per game, 2.2 assists per game and 1.1 blocked shots per game.

Guthrie averaged 8.8 points per game, 5.3 rebounds per game, 1.6 assists per game, 1.8 blocked shots per game and shot 52 percent from the field.

Claggett averaged 7.6 points per game, 7.4 rebounds per game and 2.8 assists per game.

He shot 44.8 percent from inside the arc and 35.7 percent from three-point range.

District 14 Coaches Association

2020-21 Boys All District

Division I/II

First Team

Isaac Ward, Logan Elm, Senior; Trey Robertson, Waverly, Junior; Ryan Scott, Hillsboro, Senior; Isaac Little, Unioto, Senior; Hunter Price, Hillsboro, Junior

Second Team

Gabe Chalfin, Logan Elm, Senior; Bryson Badgley, McClain, Junior; Logan Rodgers, Miami Trace, Senior; Tanner Lemaster, Washington, Sophomore; Zeke Brown, Waverly, Senior; Maxwell Lee, Chillicothe, Sophomore

Honorable Mention

Joel Barnes, Chillicothe, Senior; Craig Fleck, Circleville, Junior; Brad Miller, Hillsboro, Senior; Jason Sailor, Logan Elm, Senior; Braden Wright, McClain, Junior; Andrew Guthrie, Miami Trace, Sophomore; Cameron DeBord, Unioto, Senior; Micai Claggett, Washington, Senior; Mark Stulley, Waverly, Junior

Division I/II Co-Player of The Year

Isaac Ward, Logan Elm, Senior; Trey Robertson, Waverly, Junior

Division I/II Coach of The Year

Miles Burton Hillsboro

Division I & II North/South All-Star Game

Isaac Ward, Logan Elm, Representative

Isaac Little, Unioto, Alternate

Boys Assistant Coach Of the Year

Jeff Holbert, Logan Elm

District 14 Coaches Association

2020-21 Boys All District

Division III

First Team

Logan Bennett, Adena, Senior; Matthew Miller, Wheelersburg, Senior; Colton Vaughn, Eastern Brown, Senior; Preston Sykes, Adena, Senior; J.J. Truitt, Wheelersburg, Senior; Chris Chandler, Piketon, Senior; Luke Garrett, Eastern Brown, Junior

Second Team

Elijah Vogelsong-Lewis, Minford, Senior; Jayden Hesler, North Adams, Senior; Trenton Zimmerman, Minford, Junior; Luke Blackburn, Westfall, Senior; Miles Shipp, Portsmouth, Senior; Nalin Robinson, Zane Trace, Sophomore; Jarrett Garrison, Adena, Senior

Third Team

Cameron Campbell, West Union, Junior; Brycen Carver, Northwest, Senior; Trent Hundley, Eastern Brown, Junior; Carter McCorkle, Wheelersburg, Senior; Connor Lintz, Northwest, Freshman

Honorable Mention

Nate Throckmorton, Adena, Senior; Ryan Boone, Eastern Brown, Senior; Caleb Smith, Huntington, Junior; Brady Chisman, Lynchburg-Clay, Sophomore; Matthew Risner, Minford, Senior; Cade Meade, North Adams, Senior; Jay Jenkins, Northwest, Freshman; Brody Fuller, Piketon, Senior; Donovan Carr, Portsmouth, Junior; Luke Howard, Portsmouth West, Senior; Cameron Hall, Southeastern, Junior; Clayton Jones, West Union, Senior; Ashton Nunemaker, Westfall, Junior; Eli Swords, Wheelersburg, Junior; Ben Nichols, Zane Trace, Junior

Division III Player of The Year

Logan Bennett, Adena, Senior

Division III Coach of The Year

Steven Ater, Wheelersburg

Division III & IV North/South All Star Game

Logan Bennett, Adena, Representative

Matthew Miller, Wheelersburg, Alternate

District 14 Coaches Association

2020-21 Boys All District

Division IV

First Team

Kyle Sexton, New Boston, Senior; Shaden Malone, Clay, Senior; Levi Sampson, Green, Sophomore; Oakley Burba, Peebles, Senior; Landon Barnett, Whiteoak, Sophomore

Second Team

Trae Zimmerman, South Webster, Junior; Tanner Voiers, New Boston, Senior; Johnathan Strickland, Notre Dame, Junior; Conner Priest, Fairfield, Senior; Kolten Miller, Western, Junior

Third Team

Cordell Grubb, Paint Valley, Junior; Dawson Mills, Peebles, Senior; George Arnett, Valley, Sophomore; Bradley Ashbaugh, Whiteoak, Junior; De’von Jones, New Boston, Senior; Isaiah Scott, Manchester, Junior

Honorable Mention

Clay Cottle, Clay, Senior; Neil Leist, Eastern Pike, Sophomore; Reese Teeters, Fairfield, Junior; Ethan Huffman, Green, Senior; Brayden Young, Manchester, Junior; Chase Clark, New Boston, Senior; Caleb Nichols, Notre Dame, Senior; Dax Estep, Paint Valley, Sophomore; Easton Wesley, Peebles, Senior; Landehn Pernell, Sciotoville East, Sophomore; Cam Carpenter, South Webster, Junior; Bryce Stuart, Valley, Junior; Noah Whitt, Western, Junior; Luken Roades, Whiteoak, Sophomore

Division IV Player of The Year

Kyle Sexton, New Boston, Senior

Division IV Co-Coach of The Year

Ryan Barnett, Whiteoak; Adam Cox, New Boston

The photo of Micai Claggett is courtesy of Downtown Photography.

Lemaster https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/04/web1_Tanner-Lemaster-mug-2-.jpg Lemaster Rodgers https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/04/web1_Logan-Rodgers-mug-1-.jpg Rodgers Claggett https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/04/web1_Micai-Claggett-mug.jpg Claggett Guthrie https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/04/web1_Andrew-Guthrie-mug.jpg Guthrie

By District 14 basketball coaches