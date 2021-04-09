Four local players named All-District

Boys’ high school basketball coaches in District 14 have selected their All-District teams for the 2020-21 season.
Four players from Fayette County have been honored.
Sophomore Tanner Lemaster of Washington High School was named Second Team, All-District.
Miami Trace High School senior Logan Rodgers was named Second Team, All-District.
Miami Trace High School sophomore Andrew Guthrie and Washington senior Micai Claggett were named Honorable Mention, All-District.
Lemaster averaged 18.1 points per game, 9 rebounds per game, 2 blocked shots per game, shot 50 percent from the field, 35 percent from behind the three-point line and 73 percent from the foul line.
Rodgers averaged 12.7 points per game, 7.6 rebounds per game, 2.2 assists per game and 1.1 blocked shots per game.
Guthrie averaged 8.8 points per game, 5.3 rebounds per game, 1.6 assists per game, 1.8 blocked shots per game and shot 52 percent from the field.
Claggett averaged 7.6 points per game, 7.4 rebounds per game and 2.8 assists per game.
He shot 44.8 percent from inside the arc and 35.7 percent from three-point range.
District 14 Coaches Association
2020-21 Boys All District
Division I/II
First Team
Isaac Ward, Logan Elm, Senior; Trey Robertson, Waverly, Junior; Ryan Scott, Hillsboro, Senior; Isaac Little, Unioto, Senior; Hunter Price, Hillsboro, Junior
Second Team
Gabe Chalfin, Logan Elm, Senior; Bryson Badgley, McClain, Junior; Logan Rodgers, Miami Trace, Senior; Tanner Lemaster, Washington, Sophomore; Zeke Brown, Waverly, Senior; Maxwell Lee, Chillicothe, Sophomore
Honorable Mention
Joel Barnes, Chillicothe, Senior; Craig Fleck, Circleville, Junior; Brad Miller, Hillsboro, Senior; Jason Sailor, Logan Elm, Senior; Braden Wright, McClain, Junior; Andrew Guthrie, Miami Trace, Sophomore; Cameron DeBord, Unioto, Senior; Micai Claggett, Washington, Senior; Mark Stulley, Waverly, Junior
Division I/II Co-Player of The Year
Isaac Ward, Logan Elm, Senior; Trey Robertson, Waverly, Junior
Division I/II Coach of The Year
Miles Burton Hillsboro
Division I & II North/South All-Star Game
Isaac Ward, Logan Elm, Representative
Isaac Little, Unioto, Alternate
Boys Assistant Coach Of the Year
Jeff Holbert, Logan Elm
District 14 Coaches Association
2020-21 Boys All District
Division III
First Team
Logan Bennett, Adena, Senior; Matthew Miller, Wheelersburg, Senior; Colton Vaughn, Eastern Brown, Senior; Preston Sykes, Adena, Senior; J.J. Truitt, Wheelersburg, Senior; Chris Chandler, Piketon, Senior; Luke Garrett, Eastern Brown, Junior
Second Team
Elijah Vogelsong-Lewis, Minford, Senior; Jayden Hesler, North Adams, Senior; Trenton Zimmerman, Minford, Junior; Luke Blackburn, Westfall, Senior; Miles Shipp, Portsmouth, Senior; Nalin Robinson, Zane Trace, Sophomore; Jarrett Garrison, Adena, Senior
Third Team
Cameron Campbell, West Union, Junior; Brycen Carver, Northwest, Senior; Trent Hundley, Eastern Brown, Junior; Carter McCorkle, Wheelersburg, Senior; Connor Lintz, Northwest, Freshman
Honorable Mention
Nate Throckmorton, Adena, Senior; Ryan Boone, Eastern Brown, Senior; Caleb Smith, Huntington, Junior; Brady Chisman, Lynchburg-Clay, Sophomore; Matthew Risner, Minford, Senior; Cade Meade, North Adams, Senior; Jay Jenkins, Northwest, Freshman; Brody Fuller, Piketon, Senior; Donovan Carr, Portsmouth, Junior; Luke Howard, Portsmouth West, Senior; Cameron Hall, Southeastern, Junior; Clayton Jones, West Union, Senior; Ashton Nunemaker, Westfall, Junior; Eli Swords, Wheelersburg, Junior; Ben Nichols, Zane Trace, Junior
Division III Player of The Year
Logan Bennett, Adena, Senior
Division III Coach of The Year
Steven Ater, Wheelersburg
Division III & IV North/South All Star Game
Logan Bennett, Adena, Representative
Matthew Miller, Wheelersburg, Alternate
District 14 Coaches Association
2020-21 Boys All District
Division IV
First Team
Kyle Sexton, New Boston, Senior; Shaden Malone, Clay, Senior; Levi Sampson, Green, Sophomore; Oakley Burba, Peebles, Senior; Landon Barnett, Whiteoak, Sophomore
Second Team
Trae Zimmerman, South Webster, Junior; Tanner Voiers, New Boston, Senior; Johnathan Strickland, Notre Dame, Junior; Conner Priest, Fairfield, Senior; Kolten Miller, Western, Junior
Third Team
Cordell Grubb, Paint Valley, Junior; Dawson Mills, Peebles, Senior; George Arnett, Valley, Sophomore; Bradley Ashbaugh, Whiteoak, Junior; De’von Jones, New Boston, Senior; Isaiah Scott, Manchester, Junior
Honorable Mention
Clay Cottle, Clay, Senior; Neil Leist, Eastern Pike, Sophomore; Reese Teeters, Fairfield, Junior; Ethan Huffman, Green, Senior; Brayden Young, Manchester, Junior; Chase Clark, New Boston, Senior; Caleb Nichols, Notre Dame, Senior; Dax Estep, Paint Valley, Sophomore; Easton Wesley, Peebles, Senior; Landehn Pernell, Sciotoville East, Sophomore; Cam Carpenter, South Webster, Junior; Bryce Stuart, Valley, Junior; Noah Whitt, Western, Junior; Luken Roades, Whiteoak, Sophomore
Division IV Player of The Year
Kyle Sexton, New Boston, Senior
Division IV Co-Coach of The Year
Ryan Barnett, Whiteoak; Adam Cox, New Boston
The photo of Micai Claggett is courtesy of Downtown Photography.