Lady Panthers topple Jackson, 9-7

The Miami Trace Lady Panthers varsity softball team got out to a five-run lead in the fifth inning and held on for a 9-7 victory over Jackson on Wednesday, April 7. Jackson scored three runs in the failed comeback on a double by Alford and a single by Baxter.

Both offenses were strong at the plate as Miami Trace collected six hits and Jackson ten in the high-scoring affair.

Jackson opened up scoring in the second inning, when McGee doubled on the first pitch of the at bat, scoring two runs.

Miami Trace pulled away for good with six runs in the fourth inning. In the fourth Paighten Reed doubled on a 1-1 count, scoring three runs, Delaney Thomas drew a walk, scoring one run, and Lorelei King grounded out, scoring one run.

Jackson scored three runs in the seventh inning. Jackson’s big inning was driven by a single by Baxter and a double by Alford.

King pitched seven innings, allowing ten hits and seven runs while striking out one and walking one to earn the win.

Evans led things off in the pitcher’s circle for Jackson. She allowed six hits and nine runs over six innings, striking out seven.

Delaney Eakins led Miami Trace with two hits in three at bats.

Wyant went 2-for-4 at the plate to lead Jackson in hits.

It was the first win of the season for Miami Trace, as they improve to 1-4 overall.

“It was a good win for the girls,” Miami Trace head coach Joe Henry said. “We’re starting to get some of the kids healthy. We’ve been playing without (several) kids.

“We cut our errors down,” Henry said. The defense has been a concern in the first four games, Henry noted. “You can’t win many games by committing a lot of errors. We’ve worked on our fielding more the last couple of days.

“I’m very excited for the girls,” Henry said. “They played hard. We hit the ball hard. Jackson played well and we played a little bit better. It’s a really good Jackson team. This is our first win against Jackson since I’ve been the coach. We’re very excited.”

Jackson won the first two Frontier Athletic Conference softball championships in 2018 and 2019. There was no spring sports season last year due to the COVID pandemic.

Miami Trace is scheduled to host Chillicothe, another FAC opponent, Friday at 5 p.m.

Offensively for Miami Trace: Sidney Payton, 1-2, 1 run, 1 bb, 1 3b, hbp, 1 sb; Delaney Thomas, 0-2, 2 bb; Lorelei King, 1-4, 1 RBI; Alexia Fox, 0-3, 1 bb, 1 run; Delaney Eakins, 2-3, 2 runs; Piper Grooms, 0-0, 1 bb, 2 runs, 2 hbp, 1 sb; Paighten Reed, 1-3, 3 RBI, 1 2b; Lahni Stachler, 1-3, 1 run, 1 sb; Emily Bonecutter, 0-2, 1 bb, 1 run, 1 sb.

Miami Trace’s Emily Bonecutter begins her slide into home as the Jackson pitcher awaits a throw from the catcher during a Frontier Athletic Conference game at Miami Trace High School Wednesday, April 7, 2021. Bonecutter was safe on the play. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/04/web1_Emily-Bonecutter-MT-softball-4-7-2021.jpg Miami Trace’s Emily Bonecutter begins her slide into home as the Jackson pitcher awaits a throw from the catcher during a Frontier Athletic Conference game at Miami Trace High School Wednesday, April 7, 2021. Bonecutter was safe on the play. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald

Submitted article

Record-Herald Sports Editor Chris Hoppes contributed to this report.

