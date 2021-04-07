BLT blanks Greeneview, 5-0

The Washington Blue Lion tennis team played its first match of the 2021 season Tuesday, April 6 at Gardner Park.
The Blue Lions hosted the team from Greeneview High School and won the non-conference match, five courts to none.
At first singles, Ryan Elrich defeated Ian Rinehart, 6-3, 7-5.
At second singles, Ty Rose beat Ashton Hendricks, 6-1, 6-2.
Garrett DeWees won at third singles, 6-1, 6-7 (5-7), 10-7 over Ben Lucas.
At first doubles, Drew Ferguson and Blake Bagheri defeated Braxon Magulac and Dylan Hurst, 6-4, 7-5.
At second doubles, Nathan Upthegrove and Olivia Wayne beat Braden Ratliff and Logan Hilode, 6-2, 6-2.
Washington will host Chillicothe Thursday at 4:30 p.m.