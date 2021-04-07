BLT blanks Greeneview, 5-0

The Washington Blue Lion tennis team played its first match of the 2021 season Tuesday, April 6 at Gardner Park.

The Blue Lions hosted the team from Greeneview High School and won the non-conference match, five courts to none.

At first singles, Ryan Elrich defeated Ian Rinehart, 6-3, 7-5.

At second singles, Ty Rose beat Ashton Hendricks, 6-1, 6-2.

Garrett DeWees won at third singles, 6-1, 6-7 (5-7), 10-7 over Ben Lucas.

At first doubles, Drew Ferguson and Blake Bagheri defeated Braxon Magulac and Dylan Hurst, 6-4, 7-5.

At second doubles, Nathan Upthegrove and Olivia Wayne beat Braden Ratliff and Logan Hilode, 6-2, 6-2.

Washington will host Chillicothe Thursday at 4:30 p.m.

Washington’s Ryan Elrich makes the return during a first singles match against Greeneview Tuesday, April 6, 2021 at the courts at Gardner Park. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/04/web1_Ryan-Elrich-Blue-Lion-tennis-4-6-2021.jpg Washington’s Ryan Elrich makes the return during a first singles match against Greeneview Tuesday, April 6, 2021 at the courts at Gardner Park. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald