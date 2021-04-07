Mustangs shut out Lady Lions, 9-0

The Washington Lady Blue Lion varsity softball team had a tough go against Westfall in a non-conference home game Tuesday, April 6.

Westfall won the game, 9-0.

O. Dumm was the winning pitcher for Westfall, going seven innings with two hits and 11 strikeouts.

Makenna Knisley started and took the loss for Washington. She pitched six innings with nine hits and eight earned runs. She struck out three and walked four.

Meredith Pabst pitched one inning with one hit and one earned run allowed.

Pabst and Marcella Jones each had a single for Washington.

M. Cook hit a home run for Westfall while Dumm and A. Heath each hit a double.

Westfall scored five runs in the second, one in the fourth, two in the sixth and one in the seventh.

The Lady Lions lost 7-3 to McClain at Mitchell Park in Greenfield Wednesday, April 7.

Please see a future edition of the Record-Herald for a report on that game.

Washington (2-6) will host former South Central Ohio League rivals Clinton-Massie Thursday at 5 p.m.

Offensively for Washington:Kassidy Olsson, 0-3; Brooklyn Foose, 0-3; Makenna Knisley, 0-3; Meredith Pabst, 1-3; Mallori Tucker, 0-0; Addison Knisley, 0-3; Tristan Hammock, 0-2; Corynn Chrisman, 0-2; Marcella Jones, 1-2; Brooklyn Devenport, 0-1, 1 sac. LOB: 2.

RHE

Wf 050 102 1 — 9 10 0

W 000 000 0 — 0 2 2

Washington’s Brooklyn Devenport runs to first base after putting down a bunt during a non-conference game at home against Westfall Tuesday, April 6, 2021. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/04/web1_Brooklyn-Devenport-bunt-4-6-2021-1.jpg Washington’s Brooklyn Devenport runs to first base after putting down a bunt during a non-conference game at home against Westfall Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald