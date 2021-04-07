Blue Lion baseball defeats Mustangs, 9-5

The Washington Blue Lion varsity baseball team was in action Tuesday at home, taking on the Mustangs from Westfall High School.

Washington rallied to get the win, 9-5.

Tackage started and pitched two-thirds of an inning for Washington. He allowed three runs (all earned) on two hits and walked three batters.

Hugh Silberman got the win in relief. He pitched 5.1 innings with two hits, two runs (both earned), one strikeout and five walks.

Karson Runk pitched one inning with one hit and two strikeouts.

Washington trailed 3-0 when they came to bat in the bottom of the first inning.

The Blue Lions tied the game, only to see Westfall take a 4-3 lead in the top of the second.

Washington scored twice in the second and once in the third to go in front, 6-4.

The Blue Lions tacked on three runs in the fourth and Westfall scored once in the top of the fifth.

For Washington, Titus Lotz went 3 for 4 including a double and a home run, driving in two runs.

Runk had a single, drove in one and scored one run.

Tackage hit a triple and scored two runs and Jonah Waters had a hit and one RBI.

For Westfall, Nunemaker started and pitched two innings, absorbing the loss. He allowed five hits and five earned runs with one walk.

Johnston pitched two innings with four runs (one earned), one strikeout and six walks and Williams pitched two innings with one hit, three strikeouts and one walk.

The Blue Lions played error-free, while Westfall committed three errors.

On Wednesday, April 7, Washington beat the McClain Tigers at Mitchell Park in Greenfield, 2-0. Titus Lotz pitched a complete game no-hitter for Washington (now 4-3).

Please see a future edition of the Record-Herald for more on this game.

Offensively for Washington: Karson Runk, 1-4, 1 run, 1 RBI; Titus Lotz, 3-4, 2 RBI, 1 run, 1 2b, 1 home run; A.J. Dallmayer, 0-2, 2 runs, 1 bb, fc, hbp, 4 sb; Tanner Lemaster, 0-3, 1 RBI; Tyler Tackage, 1-3, 2 runs, 1 bb, 1 3b; Jonah Waters, 1-3, 1 RBI, 1 bb, roe; Hugh Silberman, 0-3, 1 bb, roe, fc; Owen Mullins, 0-0, 4 bb, 1 run, 1 sb; John Wall, 0-2, 1 RBI, hbp, fc; Evan Lynch, 0-0, 2 runs, 1 sb. LOB: 13.

RHE

Wf 310 010 0 — 5 5 3

W 321 300 x — 9 6 0

Washington Blue Lion senior Owen Mullins scores during a non-conference game against Westfall Tuesday, April 6, 2021 at Washington High School. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/04/web1_Owen-Mullins-BLB-scores-4-6-2021-2.jpg Washington Blue Lion senior Owen Mullins scores during a non-conference game against Westfall Tuesday, April 6, 2021 at Washington High School. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald