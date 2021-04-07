Panthers run-rule Logan Elm, 12-2

The Miami Trace Panthers varsity baseball team hosted the team from Logan Elm High School for a non-conference game Tuesday, April 6.

The Panthers won via the 10-run rule, 12-2 in five innings, improving their record to 6-0.

Wes May got the win on the mound for the Panthers. He pitched five innings with eight hits and two unearned runs. He struck out nine and did not walk a batter.

Conner Bucher led the Panthers’ offense, going 3 for 3 with two doubles and four runs scored.

Josh Gilmore went 2 for 3 scoring twice and driving in one run.

Hunter McBee, Luke Henry, Braden Osborne, Gabe Campagna and May each had one hit. Osborne’s hit was a double.

The Panthers scored all the runs they would need with three in the bottom of the first.

Bucher led off with a double and with one out he advanced to third on a passed ball.

Gilmore singled to score Bucher.

Osborne doubled to score Gilmore and when Dylan Bernard reached on an error, Osborne scored.

The Panthers broke the game open with seven runs in the bottom of the fourth.

Logan Elm scored its runs in the top of the fifth.

The Panthers ended the game with one run in the bottom of the fifth.

Summers started and took the loss for Logan Elm. He pitched 3.2 innings with 10 hits and 11 runs (nine earned). He struck out four and walked one.

Wietelman pitched one-third of an inning with one strikeout, one walk and one unearned run.

The Panthers suffered their first loss of the year in the Frontier Athletic Conference opener at home to Jackson Wednesday, April 7, 13-1. The Panthers are now 6-1 overall.

Please see a future edition of the Record-Herald for a report on that game.

Offensively for Miami Trace: Conner Bucher, 3-3, 4 runs, 1 bb, 2 2b, 1 sb; Hunter McBee, 1-4, 1 run, 2 RBI; Luke Henry, 1-3, 1 RBI; Luke Zimmerman, 0-0, 1 run; Josh Gilmore, 2-3, 2 runs, 1 RBI, 2 sb; Braden Osborne, 1-2, 1 run, 2 RBI, 1 2b; Dylan Bernard, 0-2, 1 run, roe, 1 sb; Gabe Campagna, 1-2, roe, 1 sb; Bo Little, 0-0, 1 bb, 1 run; Wes May, 1-3, 1 run, 1 RBI, roe; Ashton Connell, 0-2; Jordan Wolfe, 0-1. LOB: 4.

RHE

LE 000 02x x — 2 8 4

MT 310 71x x — 12 10 1

Wes May delivers a pitch for Miami Trace during a non-conference game against Logan Elm Tuesday, April 6, 2021 at Miami Trace High School. May pitched five innings, notching the win. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/04/web1_MT-baseball-Wes-May-pitch-4-6-2021-1.jpg Wes May delivers a pitch for Miami Trace during a non-conference game against Logan Elm Tuesday, April 6, 2021 at Miami Trace High School. May pitched five innings, notching the win. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald