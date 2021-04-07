Blue Lions, Panthers split track meet

The Washington Blue Lions track team hosted Miami Trace for a dual meet Tuesday, April 6.

The weather was mild, sunny and breezy as the two Fayette County schools competed.

Washington won the girls’ meet, scoring 75 points to 59 for Miami Trace.

The Panthers won the boys’ meet with 86 points to 46 for the Blue Lions.

Miami Trace’s Libby Aleshire won the shot put with a throw of 29’ 5”. She also won the discus throw with a distance of 103’ 4”.

Washington’s Jeleeya Tyree-Smith won the high jump, clearing 5’ 0”.

Washington’s Kaithlyn Maquilling won the pole vault at 7’ 6”.

Washington’s 4 x 800-meter relay team won uncontested in 13:33.46. That team was comprised of Madison Hayes, Mia Moats, Maggie Copas and Diya Patel.

Hayes won the 3200-meter run in 15:15.0.

Chloe Lovett of Washington won the 100-meter hurdles in 17.29. Lovett also won the 300-meter hurdles in a time of 52.54.

Alyssa Butler of Miami Trace won the 100-meter dash with a time of 13.92. Butler won the 200-meter dash in 29.69. She won the long jump with a leap of 15’ 4 1/4”.

Miami Trace won the 4 x 200-meter relay in 2:00.25. Those runners were Mary Pfeifer, McKinley Kelley, Mallory Pavey and Alexis Gardner.

Mallory Conklin of Miami Trace won the 1600-meter run in 6:31.0. She also won the 800-meter run with a time of 3:06.0.

Washington won the 4 x 100-meter relay, turning in a time of 55.76. That team was comprised of Aaralyne Estep, Chloe Lovett, Haley Brenner and Kierstyn Mitchell.

Cloe Copas of Washington won the 400-meter dash in 1:07.58.

Washington won the 4 x 400-meter relay in 4:38.0. That relay was composed of Lovett, Megan Sever, Cloe Copas and Laurel Marting.

Washington’s Sterling Smith won the discus throw at 120’ 5”. Smith won the shot put with a throw of 48’ 9”.

Miami Trace’s Jaden Haldeman won the long jump, clearing 20’ 11 1/4”. Haldeman won the 100-meter dash in 11.56. Haldeman was uncontested in the 300-meter hurdles, clocking a time of 44.0.

Washington’s Jacob Stone won the pole vault at a height of 12’ 6”.

Miami Trace won the 4 x 800-meter relay in 9:57.0. Those runners were Caleb Brannigan, Mcale Callahan, Eli Fliehman and Max Trimble.

Brannigan also won the 1600-meter run in a time of 5:15.41. Branngian ran a time of 12:01.0 to win the 3200-meter event.

The Panthers won an uncontested 4 x 200-meter relay in 1:43.91. That team was made up of Jayden LeBeau, Aaron Little, Preston Reed and Jake Manbevers.

The Blue Lions won the 4 x 100-meter relay in 47.67. Those team members were Brayeson Self, Calum Brown, Ethan Rogers-Wright and Trevaughn Jackson.

Miami Trace’s Zach Smith won the 400-meter dash in 1:01.83.

The Panthers’ Graham Carson won the 800-meter run in 2:21.20.

Keegan Terry of Miami Trace won the 200-meter dash in 25.09.

Miami Trace won the 4 x 400-meter relay in 4:04.07. That team consisted of Manbevers, Fletcher Havens, Hayden Hunter and Jared Seyour.

Logan Rodgers of Miami Trace won the high jump, clearing 5’ 11”.

“We had a lot of athletes who were on vacation or could not get to practice over Spring break, so, I was a little concerned about how we would perform,” Miami Trace head coach Brent Noes said. “But, our athletes handled everything in stride and they did well.

“Anytime we get a dual or tri meet, we consider them as a glorified practice and we defintely got some work in.”

Washington’s next track meet will be at Southeastern High School (Ross County) Thursday at 4:30 p.m.

Miami Trace will host Hillsboro and Waynesville Tuesday, April 13 at 4:30 p.m.

Boys results:

Discus throw: Sterling Smith, W, 1st, 120’ 5; Logan Rodgers, MT, 2nd, 106’ 10”; Trevor Crocker, W, 3rd, 97’ 0”; Cole Campbell, MT, 4th, 89’ 2”; Kyler Wilson, MT, 5th, 88’ 1”; Blake Roberts, MT, 6th, 85’ 5”; Mac Miller, W, 6th, 85’ 5”; Bryce Bennett, MT, 8th, 85’ 4”; Charles Souther, W, 9th, 82’ 9”; Reece Self, W, 10th, 82’ 2”; Caleb Bennett, MT, 11th, 80’ 0”; Blake Sollars, MT, 12th, 76’ 10”; Blayne Ferguson, MT, 13th, 76’ 2”; Mason Mustain, W, 14th, 75’ 5”; Weston Pettit, MT, 15th, 69’ 1”; Dominick Shipley, MT, 16th, 59’ 11”; Garrett Wahl, W, 17th, 59’ 2”; Kyle Bennett, MT, 18th, 58’ 4”; Rylan Likovitz, W, 19th, 57’ 8”

Long jump: Jaden Haldeman, MT, 1st, 20’ 11 1/4”; Aaron Little, MT, 2nd, 18’ 8 3/4”; Jadon Rowe, MT, 3rd, 18’ 5 1/2”; Taevin Brown, MT, 4th, 17’ 1/2”; Jared Seymour, MT, 5th, 16’ 10 3/4”; Treven Shoemaker, MT, 6th, 16’ 4 1/2”; Logan Pressley, W, 7th, 15’ 10”; Preston Hines, W, 8th, 15’ 1 1/2”; Hayden Hunter, MT, 9th, 15’ 1 1/2”; Jacob Stone, W, 10th, 15’ 1/2”; Trae Patton, W, 11th, 14’ 8 1/2”

Pole vault: Jacob Stone, W, 1st, 12’ 6”; Reilly Downing, W, 2nd, 9’ 0”; Preston Hines, W, 3rd, 8’ 0”; Aiden Johnson, MT, 4th, 8’ 0”; Riston LeBeau, MT, 5th, 7’ 6”; Zach Smith, MT, 6th, 7’ 0”

4 x 800-meter relay: Miami Trace, 1st, 9:57.0 (Caleb Brannigan, Mcale Callahan, Eli Fliehman, Max Trimble; Washington, 2nd, 11:11.0 (Caden Hott, Preston Hines, Ian Roush, Isaiah Wightman)

110-meter hurdles: Paris Nelson, W, 1st, 18.71; Ethan Rogers-Wright, W, 2nd, 18.82

100-meter dash: Jaden Haldeman, MT, 1st, 11.56; Mason Coffman, W, 2nd, 11.92; Trae Patton, W, 3rd, 12.49; Taevin Brown, MT, 4th, 12.56; Brayeson Self, W, 5th, 12.69; Kelton McCracken, W, 6th, 12.71; Toby Mitchell, W, 7th, 12.91; Chase Mallow, W, 8th, 12.94; Jared Seymour, MT, 9th, 13.39; Tyler Bentley, W, 10th, 13.41; Logan Pressley, W, 11th, 13.42; Cole Campbell, MT, 12th, 13.46; Caden Shiltz, W, 13th, 13.52; Jadon Rowe, MT, 14th, 13.80; Konner Orso, MT, 15th, 13.99; Ryan Smith, W, 16th, 14.00; Devin Seymour, MT, 17th, 14.12; Jason Wagner, W, 18th, 15.01; Nathan Cockerill, MT, 19th, 15.15; Ray Melvin, MT, 20th, 15.70; Lucas Cornett, MT, 21st, 17.70

4 x 200-meter relay: Miami Trace, 1st, 1:43.91 (Jayden LeBeau, Aaron Little, Preston Reed, Jake Manbevers)

1600-meter run: Caleb Brannigan, MT, 1st, 5:15.41; Graham Carson, Mt, 2nd, 5:20.40; Mcale Callahan, MT, 3rd, 5:25.88; Fletcher Havens, MT, 4th, 5:44.87; Ryan Smith, MT, 5th, 5:55.37; Caden Hott, W, 6th, 5:55.99; Blake Sollars, MT, 7th, 6:38.91; Josh Lewis, MT, 8th, 6:41.85

4 x 100-meter relay: Washington A, 1st, 47.67 (Brayeson Self, Calum Brown, Ethan Rogers-Wright, Trevaughn Jackson); Washington B, 2nd, 49.57 (Kelton McCracken, Trae Patton, n/a, Toby Mitchell); Miami Trace A, 3rd, 50.49 (Taevin Brown, Preston Reed, Aaron Little, Keegan Terry); Washington C, 4th, 59.96 (Sterling Smith, Mason Mustain, Mac Miller, Chris Nichols)

400-meter dash: Zach Smith, MT, 1st, 1:01.83; Zaigne Fettig, W, 2nd, 1:03.42; Isaiah Wightman, W, 3rd, 1:10.13; Jason Wagner, W, 4th, 1:24.07

300-meter hurdles: Jaden Haldeman, MT, 1st, 44.0

800-meter run: Graham Carson, MT, 1st, 2:21.20; Eli Fliehman, MT, 2nd, 2:28.53; Ian Roush, W, 3rd, 2:37.34; Dylan Farley, MT, 4th, 2:52.31; Brian Everhart, MT, 5th, 3:04.17; Isaiah Wightman, W, 6th, 3:05.40; Zaigne Fettig, W, 7th, 3:18.76; Jason Wagner, W, 8th, 3:21.80

200-meter dash: Keegan Terry, MT, 1st, 25.09; Aaron Little, Mt, 2nd, 25.30; Treven Shoemaker, MT, 3rd, 25.55; Brayeson Self, W, 4th, 26.27; Tyler Bentley, W, 5th, 26.92; Riston LeBeau, MT, 6th, 27.90; Devin Seymour, MT, 7th, 28.79; Konner Orso, MT, 8th, 30.26; Ray Melvin, MT, 9th, 32.67; Jason Wagner, W, 10th, 32.95

3200-meter run: Caleb Brannigan, MT, 1st, 12:01.0; Max Trimble, MT, 2nd, 12:59.0; Aiden Johnson, MT, 3rd, 13:08.0

4 x 400-meter relay: Miami Trace, 1st, 4:04.07 (Jake Manbevers, Fletcher Havens, Hayden Hunter, Jared Seymour); Washington, 2nd, 4:06.89 (Preston Hines, Chase Mallow, Zaigne Fettig, Zack Koutz)

High jump: Logan Rodgers, Mt, 1st, 5’ 1”; Paris Nelson, W, 2nd, 5’ 6”; Ethan Rogers-Wright, W, 3rd, 5’ 4”; Micai Claggett, W, 4th, 5’ 4”

Shot put: Sterling Smith, W, 1st, 48’ 9”; Logan Rodgers, MT, 2nd, 38’ 6”; Cole Campbell, MT, 3rd, 37’ 9”; Mac Miller, W, 4th, 36’ 0”; Charles Souther, W, 5th, 33’ 7 3/4”; Mason Mustain, W, 6th, 33’ 7”; Bryce Bennett, Mt, 7th, 33’ 0”; Blake Roberts, MT, 8th, 32’ 1”; Reece Self, W, 9th, 31’ 1”; Trevor Crocker, W, 10th, 30’ 9 3/4”; Kyler Wilson, MT, 11th, 30’ 2”; Chase Mallow, W, 12th, 29’ 0”; Kyle Bennett, MT, 13th, 28’ 2”; Rylan Likovitz, W, 14th, 26’ 8”; Ethan Perry, MT, 15th, 26’ 3”; Caleb Bennett, MT, 16th, 25’ 6”; Garrett Wahl, W, 17th, 25’ 2”; Weston Pettit, MT, 17th, 25’ 2”

Girls results:

Shot put: Libby Aleshire, MT, 1st, 29’ 5”; Lilly Workman, MT, 2nd, 28’ 11 1/4”; Emily Turner, MT, 3rd, 26’ 9”; Mackenzie Long, MT, 4th, 26’ 6 1/2”; Julianne Stevenson, MT, 5th, 25’ 8 1/4”; Courtney Arnold, MT, 6th, 24’ 8 1/4”; Jenna Goddard, MT, 7th, 22’ 9 1/4”; Emilee Wilson, W, 8th, 21’ 9 1/2”; Ozlyn Racine, W, 9th, 19’ 9”; Abigail Joseph, W, 10th, 19’ 1/2”; Maycee Whitt, W, 11th, 18’ 6”; Kaylin Hughes, W, 12th, 17’ 5”; Jordann Cockerill, MT, 13th, 16’ 3 1/2”

High jump: Jeleeya Tyree-Smith, W, 1st, 5’ 0”; Cloe Copas, W, 2nd, 4’ 4”; Alexis Gardner, MT, 3rd, 4’ 0”

Pole vault: Kaithlyn Maquilling, W, 1st, 7’ 6”; Miranda Cory, MT, 2nd, 6’ 6”

4 x 800-meter relay: Washington, 1st, 13:33.46 (Madison Hayes, Mia Moats, Maggie Copas, Diya Patel)

100-meter hurdles: Chloe Lovett, W, 1st, 17.29; Morgan Carwright, W, 2nd, 20.17; Laurel Marting, W, 3rd, 21.21

100-meter dash: Alyssa Butler, MT, 1st, 13.92; Kierstyn Mitchell, W, 2nd, 14.05; Aaralyne Estep, W, 3rd, 15.13; Katie Pickleseimer, W, 4th, 15.52; Courtney Arnold, MT, 5th 15.52; Arajah Mack, W, 6th, 15.55; Jordan McCane, W, 7th, 15.82; Madilyn Roshto, MT, 8th, 16.26; Kaylin Hughes, W, 9th, 16.44; Abigail Joseph, W, 10th, 16.48; Saylor Moore, Mt, 11th, 16.54; Jaine Applegate, W, 12th, 16.83; Emilee Wilson, W, 13th, 18.51; Madison Greenly, W, 14th, 19.27

4 x 200-meter relay: Miami Trace A, 1st, 2:00.25 (Mary Pfeifer, McKinley Kelley, Mallory Pavey, Alexis Gardner); Washington A, 2nd, 2:01.61 (Haley Brenner, Isabella Racine, Arianna Heath, Megan Sever); Washington B, 3rd, 2:12.10 (Jeleeya Tyree-Smith, Arajah Mack, Katie Pickleseimer, Jordan McCane)

1600-meter run: Mallory Conklin, MT, 1st, 6:31.0; Madison Hayes, W, 2nd, 6:54.0; Maggie Copas, W, 3rd 7:16.0; Mia Moats, W, 4th, 7:58

4 x 100-meter relay: Washington A, 1st, 55.76 (Aaralyne Estep, Chloe Lovett, Haley Brenner, Kierstyn Mitchell); Miami Trace A, 2nd, 57.05 (Mary Pfeifer, Gracie Shull, McKinley Kelley, Alexis Gardner); Miami Trace B, 3rd, 59.99 (Lilly Workman, Mackenzie Long, Julianne Stevenson, Courtney Arnold); Washington C, 4th, 1:03.58 (Morgan Cartwright, Laurel Marting, Jaina Applegate, Jordan Montgomery)

400-meter dash: Cloe Copas, W, 1st, 1:07.58; Jana Griffith, MT, 2nd, 1:12.52; Kayli Merritt, W, 3rd, 1:16.36; Megan Sever, W, 4th, 1:17.11; Kaithlyn Maquilling, W, 5th, 1:17.91

300-meter hurdles: Chloe Lovett, W, 1st, 52.54; Laurel Marting, W, 2nd, 57.60

800-meter run: Mallory Conklin, MT, 1st, 3:06.0; Diya Patel, W, 2nd, 3:32.0; Kayli Merritt, W, 3rd, 3:40.0

200-meter dash: Alyssa Butler, MT, 1st, 29.69; Kierstyn Mitchell, W, 2nd, 29.85; Isabella Racine, W, 3rd, 31.32; McKinley Kelley, MT, 4th, 31.42; Morgan Cartwright, W, 5th, 32.04; Haley Brenner, W, 6th, 32.60; Lilly Workman, MT, 7th, 32.79; Katie Pickleseimer, W, 8th, 33.43; Madilyn Roshto, MT, 9th, 35.17; Arajah Mack, W, 10th, 35.26; Kayla Wilson, MT, 11th, 40.72

3200-meter run: Madison Hayes, W, 1st, 15:15.0; Maggie Copas, W, 2nd, 15:57.0

4 x 400-meter relay: Washington A, 1st, 4:38.0 (Chloe Lovett, Megan Sever, Copas, Laurel Marting); Miami Trace A, 2nd, 5:06.0 (Alexis Gardner, Gracie Shull, Miranda Cory, Mackenzie Cory); Washington B, 3rd, 5:27.0 (Kayli Merritt, Kaithlyn Maquilling, Mia Moats, Diya Patel)

Discus throw: Libby Aleshire, MT, 1st, 103’ 4”; Lilly Workman, MT, 2nd, 84’ 5”; Julianne Stevenson, MT, 3rd, 82’ 8”; Mackenzie Long, MT, 4th, 74’ 4”; Emily Turner, MT, 5th, 68’ 10”; Jenna Goddard, MT, 6th, 61’ 5”; Ozlyn Racine, W, 7th, 54’ 0”; Courtney Arnold, MT, 8th, 51’ 6”; Abigail Joseph, W, 9th, 51’ 0”; Maycee Whitt, W, 10th, 49’ 0”; Jordann Cockerill, MT, 11th, 48’ 1”; Natalie Winterbotham, MT, 12th, 47’ 9”; Emilee Wilson, W, 13th, 39’ 2”

Long jump: Alyssa Butler, MT, 1st 15’ 4 1/4”; Mallory Pavey, MT, 2nd, 14’ 8 1/4”; Jana Griffith, MT, 3rd, 14’ 6 1/2”; McKinley Kelley, MT, 4th, 14’ 6”; Aaralyne Estep, W, 5th, 14’ 3/4”; Megan Sever, W, 6th, 13’ 6”; Haley Brenner, W, 7th, 13’ 4 3/4”; Jordan McCane, W, 8th, 13’ 2 1/4”; Mia Moats, W, 9th, 13’ 0”; Gracie Shull, MT, 10th, 12’ 9 3/4”; Madilyn Roshto, MT, 11th, 12’ 1”

Mixed 4 x 200-meter relay: Miami Trace, 1st, 1:47.0; Washington, 2nd, 1:57.0

Washington’s Micai Claggett clears the bar in the high jump during a dual meet against Miami Trace at Washington High School Tuesday, April 6, 2021. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/04/web1_Micai-Claggett-BL-track-4-6-2021-1.jpg Washington’s Micai Claggett clears the bar in the high jump during a dual meet against Miami Trace at Washington High School Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald photos Miami Trace’s Nathan Cockerill competes in the long jump at Washington High School Tuesday, April 6, 2021. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/04/web1_MT-long-jumper-4-6-2021-1.jpg Miami Trace’s Nathan Cockerill competes in the long jump at Washington High School Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald photos Washington’s Diya Patel runs her leg of the 4 x 800-meter relay at Washington High School during a dual meet against Miami Trace Tuesday, April 6, 2021. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/04/web1_Diya-Patel-BL-track-4-x-8-4-6-2021-1.jpg Washington’s Diya Patel runs her leg of the 4 x 800-meter relay at Washington High School during a dual meet against Miami Trace Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald photos Miami Trace’s Madilyn Roshto runs in a heat of the 100-meter dash at Washington High School Tuesday, April 6, 2021. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/04/web1_MT-girl-100-meter-dash-4-6-2021-1.jpg Miami Trace’s Madilyn Roshto runs in a heat of the 100-meter dash at Washington High School Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald photos