Tigers beat Blue Lions at VA Stadium

On Saturday, April 3, the Washington Blue Lions varsity baseball team took on the Circleville Tigers in a game played at the VA Stadium in Chillicothe.

Circleville won the game, 11-4.

The game was scoreless until Washington scored twice in the bottom of the third.

Circleville tied the game with two runs in the top of the fourth and went in front to stay with three runs in the top of the fifth.

Washington scored a single run in the bottom of the sixth, only to see Circleville put six runs on the board in the top of the seventh.

Washington scored one run in the bottom of the seventh.

A.J. Dallmayer started for the Blue Lions and pitched four innings. He allowed five hits and three runs (all earned) with six strikeouts and one walk.

Tyler Tackage suffered the loss for Washington. He pitched 2.1 innings with two hits, six runs (three earned), two strikeouts and four walks.

Cal Wightman pitched two-thirds of an inning with one hit and two runs (one earned) with one strikeout and two walks.

Bell started and picked up the win for the Tigers. He pitched 4.2 innings with five hits and two runs (both earned). He struck out five and walked two.

Vandergriff pitched 1.1 innings for Circleville with one hit, one earned run, two strikeouts and one walk.

Thatcher pitched one inning with three hits and one earned run allowed.

Dallmayer led the Blue Lions at the plate, going 3 for 4 with one run and one RBI.

Karson Runk went 2 for 4 with one run and one RBI.

Tackage and Titus Lotz each had one hit for the Blue Lions. Lotz’ hit was a double.

Washington will play at Greenfield against the McClain Tigers Wednesday at 5 p.m. at Mitchell Park.

Offensively for Washington: Karson Runk, 2-4, 1 run, 1 RBI, 1 sb; John Wall, 0-4; A.J. Dallmayer, 3-4, 1 run, 1 RBI, 1 sb; Tanner Lemaster, 2-3, hbp; Tyler Tackage, 1-4, fc; Titus Lotz, 1-3, fc, 1 sb; Braydon Kettles, 0-2, 1 RBI, 1 bb; Brayden Howard, 0-1; Hugh Silberman, 0-1, 1 bb, 1 run; Owen Mullins, 0-1, 1 bb. LOB: 9.

RHE

C 000 230 6 — 11 8 1

W 002 001 1 — 4 9 6