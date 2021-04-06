WHS softball beats Fairfield, 4-3

LEESBURG — Fewer schools in the area have a richer tradition of high school softball than the Fairfield Lady Lions.

Washington visited Fairfield Monday for a non-conference game and returned home with a 4-3 victory.

Makenna Knisley pitched a complete game of seven innings for the win. She allowed nine hits and three runs (all earned) with five strikeouts and one walk.

K. Chambliss started and took the loss for Fairfield. She pitched six innings with six hits and four runs (three earned) with five strikeouts and three walks.

E. Vance pitched one inning with one hit and three strikeouts.

Knisley went 2 for 4 with two RBI.

Kassidy Olsson, Brooklyn Foose, Meredith Pabst, Tristan Hammock and Corynn Chrisman each had one hit.

C. Quickle went 3 for 4 for Fairfield, driving in two runs.

Washington scored one run in the top of the first and three in the top of the third.

In the third, Olsson led off the inning with a walk.

She stole second and Foose put down a bunt single, advancing Olsson to third.

Knisley singled to center, scoring Olsson and Foose. Knisley ended up at second on the play.

Marcella Jones was sent in to run for Knisley. She moved to third on a passed ball and scored on a ground out by Pabst.

Fairfield scored two in the sixth and one in the seventh.

Washington improves to 2-3 with the win and will play at Mitchell Park in Greenfield against the McClain Lady Tigers Wednesday at 5 p.m.

Offensively for Washington:Kassidy Olsson, 1-3, 2 runs, 1 bb, 2 sb; Brooklyn Foose, 1-3, 1 run, 1 bb, 1 sb; Makenna Knisley, 2-4, 2 RBI; Meredith Pabst, 1-4, 1 RBI; Kassie Wiseman, 0-0, 1 sb; Addison Knisley 0-2, 1 bb, roe; Tristan Hammock, 1-3, fc; Corynn Chrisman, 1-3; Mallori Tucker, 0-2; Emma Funari, 0-1; Kalana Smith, 0-2; Kearria Marcum, 0-1; Marcella Jones, 0-0, 1 run. LOB: 6.

RHE

W 103 000 0 — 4 7 2

F 000 002 1 — 3 9 2