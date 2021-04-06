Blue Lions beat Fairfield, 8-1

LEESBURG — The Washington Blue Lions varsity baseball team visited Fairfield High School to take on another team of Lions Monday, April 5.

Washington won this game, 8-1.

Tanner Lemaster started for Washington and got the win. He pitched five innings with one hit, one run (earned), nine strikeouts and three walks.

Karson Runk pitched two scoreless innings, striking out three and walking one.

Morgan started and took the loss for Fairfield. He pitched 1.2 innings with two hits, four runs (one earned), two strikeouts and four walks.

Miller pitched 2.2 innings with three hits, four runs (all earned), three strikeouts and four walks.

Collins pitched 2.2 innings with two hits, no runs, two strikeouts and one walk.

Titus Lotz led the Blue Lions offensively, going 3 for 5 with a double and five RBI.

Runk was 2 for 4 with three runs scored. One of his hits was a double.

John Wall walked three times and scored twice.

Jonah Waters and Hugh Silberman each had one hit for the Blue Lions.

Washington scored all the runs it would need with two in the top of the first.

The Blue Lions scored twice more in the top of the second.

Fairfield responded with what proved to be its only run of the game in the bottom of the second.

Washington scored two runs in the fourth and two more in the fifth.

The Blue Lions had one fielding error, while Fairfield committed five errors.

The win brings Washington’s record to 2-3 overall.

The Blue Lions will play at Mitchell Park in Greenfield against the McClain Tigers Wednesday at 5 p.m.

Offensively for Washington: Karson Runk, 2-4, 3 runs, 1 bb, 1 2b, 2 roe, 1 sb; Cal Wightman 0-0, 1 run; John Wall, 0-2, 2 runs, 1 RBI, 3 bb; Titus Lotz, 3-5, 5 RBI, 1 2b; Tanner Lemaster, 0-2, 2 RBI, 2 bb; Tyler Tackage, 0-2, 1 bb; Jonah Waters, 1-5, roe; Blayne Hurles, 0-0; Brayden Howard, 0-2, 1 bb; Evan Lynch, 0-2; Hugh Silberman, 1-3, 2 runs, 1 bb; Owen Mullins, 0-4. LOB: 14.

RHE

W 220 220 0 — 8 7 1

F 010 000 0 — 1 1 5