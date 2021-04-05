Panthers baseball takes 2 from Manchester

The Miami Trace Panthers varsity baseball team is off to a 5-0 start after sweeping both games of a doubleheader with Manchester at home Saturday, April 3.

The Panthers won the first game, 14-2 and claimed the second game, 10-0. Both games were ended after five innings in accordance with the 10-run rule.

In the first game, Miami Trace scored twice in the second inning, five times in the third and seven times in the fourth inning.

Manchester scored two in the top of the fifth.

Hunter McBee got the win for the Panthers on the mound. He pitched four scoreless innings with four hits, four strikeouts and two walks.

Dylan Bernard pitched one inning with no hits, two runs (both earned), two strikeouts and five walks.

Conner Bucher went 2 for 4 for the Panthers with two runs scored and three driven in.

Josh Gilmore went 2 for 3, scoring twice; Bernard went 2 for 3 with three RBI and one run scored and Gabe Campagna went 2 for 3 with two runs scored.

Offensively for Miami Trace (first game): Conner Bucher, 2-4, 2 runs, 3 RBI, fc; Hunter McBee, 1-2, 1 run, 2 RBI, 2 bb, 1 2b, roe; Luke Henry, 0-3, roe; Kaden Tyler, 0-1; Josh Gilmore, 2-3, 2 runs, roe, 2 sb; Kyler Batson, 1-1, 2 RBI; Braden Osborne, 1-3, 2 runs, 1 RBI, 1 sb, roe; Jose Utrera, 0-1; Dylan Bernard, 2-3, 1 run, 3 RBI; Tate Landrum, 0-0, 1 run, 1 sb; Gabe Campagna, 2-3, 2 runs, 1 2b; Jordan Wolfe, 0-2, 2 runs, roe, hbp; Luke Zimmerman, 1-2, 1 run, 1 RBI, sac, roe; Ashton Connell, 0-0. LOB: 6.

RHE

M 000 02x x — 2 4 6

MT 025 7xx x — 14 12 2

In the second game, Luke Henry started and pitched five innings for the win. He allowed four hits and struck out six.

The Panthers scored twice in the first, once in the second, once in the fourth and six times in the fifth.

Henry hit a pair of doubles and drove in one run.

Wes May went 2 for 4 with two runs scored and one RBI.

Josh Gilmore was 3 for 4 with a double and two RBI.

Conner Bucher, Bo Little, Gabe Campagna, Colin Farrens and Ashton Connell each had one hit for the Panthers; Bucher’s hit was a double.

The Panthers are scheduled to host Logan Elm Tuesday at 5 p.m.

Offensively for Miami Trace (second game): Conner Bucher, 1-2, 2 runs, 1 2b, roe; Hunter McBee, 0-1, 1 run, 1 RBI, roe; Wes May, 2-4, 2 runs, 1 RBI; Luke Henry, 2-3, 1 RBI, 2 2b, hbp; Josh Gilmore, 3-4, 2 RBI, 1 2b, 1 sb; Braden Osborne, 0-2, 1 bb, hbp; Bo Little, 1-3, 1 run, 1 RBI, 1 bb, fc; Gabe Campagna, 1-1, 2 bb; Brayden Cooper-Smith, 0-0; Colin Farrens, 1-3, 1 run, 1 RBI; Ashton Connell, 1-3, 1 run; Tate Landrum, 0-0, 2 runs. LOB: 7.

RHE

M 000 00x x — 0 4 4

MT 210 16x x — 10 12 0