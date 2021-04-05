Zane Trace softball tops Miami Trace, 14-12

KINNIKINNICK — The Miami Trace Lady Panthers varsity softball team played a non-conference game at Zane Trace High School Tuesday, March 30.

Zane Trace emerged with the victory, 14-12.

Sierra Kyle started in the pitcher’s circle for Miami Trace. She pitched three innings with seven hits and seven runs (six earned) with three walks and no strikeouts.

Delaney Eakins took the loss for Miami Trace. She pitched three innings with five hits and seven runs (one earned) with one walk and three strikeouts.

G. McCullough started and got the win for Zane Trace. She pitched five innings with five hits and 10 runs. She walked five and struck out nine.

A. Guffey pitched two innings with two hits and two runs (one earned) with one walk.

Sidney Payton was 2 for 4 for Miami Trace with two doubles, one RBI and four runs scored.

Delaney Thomas went 2 for 5 with two runs and one RBI.

Paighten Reed went 2 for 4 with one run scored and one RBI.

Miami Trace scored two runs in the top of the first, but trailed 4-2 after one complete inning.

The Lady Panthers scored five runs in the second to go in front, 7-4.

Zane Trace tied the game with three runs in the bottom of the second.

Miami Trace scored one run in the third and held an 8-7 lead until Zane Trace scored three runs in the bottom of the fourth to set the score at 10-8.

Miami Trace tied the game with two runs in the top of the fifth and took an 11-10 lead with a single run in the sixth.

Zane Trace scored four runs in the sixth to recapture the lead, 14-11.

Miami Trace scored one more run in the top of the seventh, making the final 14-12.

The Lady Panthers are scheduled to host Frontier Athletic Conference opponent Jackson Wednesday at 5 p.m.

Offensively for Miami Trace: Sidney Payton, 2-4, 4 runs, 1 RBI, 1 bb, 2 2b, 1 sb; Delaney Thomas, 2-5, 2 runs, 1 RBI, 1 sb; Alexia Fox, 1-5, 1 run, 1 RBI, 1 2b; Delaney Eakins, 0-2, 2 runs, 2 bb, hbp; Keely McBride, 0-1, 1 RBI, hbp; Mallory Lovett, 0-0, 1 run; Lexi Ely, 0-1; Piper Grooms, 0-4, 2 RBI, 1 bb; Paighten Reed, 2-4, 1 run, 1 RBI, 1 bb; Emily Bonecutter, 0-5; Sierra Kyle, 0-4, 1 run, 1 bb, 1 sb. LOB: 12.

RHE

MT 251 021 1 — 12 7 6

ZT 430 304 x — 14 12 8