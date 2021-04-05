Blue Lions shutout Piketon, 7-0

PIKETON — The Washington Blue Lion varsity baseball team earned its first win of the 2021 season when it visited Piketon Wednesday, March 31 to take on the Red Streaks.

Tanner Lemaster and Titus Lotz combined to shut out Piketon, 7-0.

Lemaster got the win as he pitched the first five innings, allowing three hits, striking out six and walking three.

Lotz pitched two innings with no hits, three strikeouts and one walk.

Woodruff started and took the loss for Piketon. He went six innings with four hits and three runs (all earned) with two strikeouts and five walks.

Harris pitched one-third of an inning with one hit, two runs (both earned) and one walk.

Lansing pitched two-thirds of an inning with three hits, two runs (one earned) and one strikeout.

Washington scored three runs in the top of the third inning after the first two batters were retired.

John Wall walked and A.J. Dallmayer singled to left field.

Lemaster walked to load the bases.

Wall scored on a wild pitch and Tyler Tackage hit a double, scoring Dallmayer and Lemaster.

The score remained 3-0 in favor of the Blue Lions until the top of the seventh inning.

In the seventh, Dallmayer singled, scoring Owen Mullins, who reached on a base hit.

With two away, Tackage hit another double, scoring Wall, who had walked, and Dallmayer.

Lotz singled in Tackage for the final run of the game.

Tackage went 3 for 4 with four RBI and one run scored.

Dallmayer was 2 for 4 with two runs and one RBI; Lotz was 2 for 4 with one RBI; Mullins was 1 for 3 with one run scored and Wall walked twice and scored both times.

Offensively for Washington: Karson Runk, 0-2, 1 bb, 1 sac; John Wall, 0-2, 2 bb, 2 runs; A.J. Dallmayer, 2-4, 2 runs, 1 RBI; Tanner Lemaster, 0-3, 1 run, 1 bb; Tyler Tackage, 3-4, 1 run, 4 RBI, 2 2b; Titus Lotz, 2-4, 1 RBI; Braydon Kettles, 0-2, 2 bb; Brock Carter, 0-3; Owen Mullins, 1-3, 1 run. LOB: 6.

RHE

W 003 000 4 — 7 8 1

P 000 000 0 — 0 3 0

Washington’s Tanner Lemaster delivers a pitch during a non-conference game at Piketon Wednesday, March 31, 2021. Lemaster pitched five innings, notching the victory. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/04/web1_Tanner-Lemaster-pitching-at-Piketon-March-31-2021.jpg Washington’s Tanner Lemaster delivers a pitch during a non-conference game at Piketon Wednesday, March 31, 2021. Lemaster pitched five innings, notching the victory. Courtesy photo