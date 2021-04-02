Unioto beats Blue Lion baseball, 5-2

On Tuesday, March 30, the Washington Blue Lion varsity baseball team hosted the Unioto Sherman Tanks for a non-conference game.

Unioto broke a 2-2 tie with three runs in the top of the sixth and went on to post a 5-2 victory.

Cameron DeBord got the win in relief for Unioto. He pitched three innings with four hits and one run (unearned) and three strikeouts.

M. Geise started and worked four innings with five hits and one earned run. He struck out three and walked one.

Hugh Silberman started for the Blue Lions and pitched four innings. He allowed one earned run on three hits with three strikeouts and four walks.

Cal Wightman took the loss going three innings with four hits and four runs (three earned) with three strikeouts and one walk.

Offensively for Washington, John Wall was 2 for 4 and Titus Lotz went 2 for 3 with one RBI.

Karson Runk and Tanner Lemaster scored for the Blue Lions.

B. Platt had two hits for Unioto, including a double.

Washington is scheduled to play Circleville at the VA Stadium in Chillicothe Saturday at 6 p.m.

Washington will play at Fairfield Monday and return home Tuesday to take on Westfall. Those games will start at 5 p.m.

Offensively for Washington: Karson Runk, 1-4, 1 run, 1 2b; John Wall, 2-4; A.J. Dallmayer, 1-3, 1 RBI, 1 sac fly; Tanner Lemaster, 1-4, 1 run; Tyler Tackage, 0-2, 1 sac; Titus Lotz, 2-3, 1 RBI; Braydon Kettles, 0-1; Evan Lynch, 1-1, 1 bb, Jonah Waters, 0-2; Brock Carter, 0-1; Owen Mullins, 1-3. LOB: 8.

RHE

U 100 013 0 — 5 7 0

W 000 110 0 — 2 9 1