Unioto softball edges Lady Lions, 1-0

On Tuesday, March 30, the Washington Lady Lion varsity softball team hosted Unioto.

In a closely-contested non-conference game, Unioto scored one run in the fifth inning and held on for a 1-0 victory.

Washington had five hits from five different players and committed three errors.

Makenna Knisley pitched a complete game for Washington, suffering the hard-luck loss. She allowed eight hits and one earned run with eight strikeouts and one walk.

Hull pitched seven innings for the win for Unioto. She allowed five hits with four strikeouts and three walks.

Zickafoose and Hice each collected two hits for Unioto.

Knisley, Meredith Pabst, Addison Knisley, Emma Funari and Kassidy Olsson each had a single for Washington.

Book hit a single and scored the game’s only run on a single by Wheeler.

Washington (1-3) is scheduled to play at Leesburg Fairfield Monday. They will host Westfall Tuesday and play at Mitchell Park in Greenfield in their Frontier Athletic Conference opener against McClain Wednesday.

Games start at 5 p.m.

Offensively for Washington: Corynn Chrisman, 0-4; Brooklyn Foose, 0-3; Makenna Knisley, 1-2, 1 bb; Meredith Pabst, 1-3; Addison Knisley, 1-3; Emma Funari, 1-3, fc; Kassidy Olsson, 1-2, 1 bb; Mallori Tucker, 0-3, fc; Brooklyn Devenport, 0-1, 1 bb, 1 sac; Marcella Jones, 0-0; Kalana Smith, 0-0. LOB: 7.

RHE

U 000 010 0 — 1 8 0

W 000 000 0 — 0 5 3