Panthers run-rule Briggs, 16-0

The Miami Trace Panthers varsity baseball team won its second game of the 2021 season Tuesday, March 30.

The team visited Columbus Briggs and won this non-conference game in five innings, 16-0.

The Panthers had two seven-run innings and collected 18 hits, while committing one error.

Miami Trace had three players with three hits and two other players with two hits each.

Conner Bucher went 3 for 5 with a double, three runs scored and two RBI.

Hunter McBee was 3 for 4 with two runs scored. One of his hits was a double.

Luke Henry went 3 for 4 with three RBI and two runs scored.

Braden Osborne was 2 for 3 with a double, one run and one RBI and Ashton Connell was 2 for 3 with two runs scored and two RBI.

McBee was the winning pitcher for the Panthers. He pitched five innings allowing no runs on three hits with 11 strikeouts and two walks.

Offensively for Miami Trace: Conner Bucher, 3-5, 3 runs, 2 RBI, 1 2b; Hunter McBee, 3-4, 2 runs, 1 2b, 1 sb; Kyler Batson, 0-0; Luke Henry, 3-4, 2 runs, 3 RBI, 1 sb; Josh Gilmore, 1-4, 1 run, 1 RBI; Luke Zimmerman, 0-1; Braden Osborne, 2-3, 1 run, 1 RBI, 1 2b, 1 sb; Dillon Hyer, 1-1, 1 run; Dylan Bernard, 0-2, 1 run, 1 bb; Brayden Cooper-Smith 0-0, 1 bb; Gabe Campagna, 1-2, 1 run, 1 RBI, 1 2b; Colin Farrens, 0-1; Bo Little, 1-2, 1 run, 1 2b, roe, 1 sb; Jordan Wolfe, 1-1, 1 run, 1 RBI, 1 bb; Ashton Connell, 2-3, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Jose Utrera, 0-1. LOB: 6.

RHE

MT 170 71x x — 16 18 1

B 000 00x x — 0 3 4