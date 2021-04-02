MT baseball beats Tigers, improves to 3-0

The Miami Trace Panthers varsity baseball team improved to 3-0 on the season with a 10-8 come-from-behind victory over visiting Circleville Wednesday, March 31.

The Panthers led 3-1 after one inning.

The Tigers dropped a five-spot on the Panthers in the top of the second.

Miami Trace rallied with two runs in the third and four in the fourth to go in front, 9-6.

The Tigers scored one run in the sixth, but that was negated by the Panthers scoring one in the bottom of the sixth.

The scoring concluded with Circleville posting one run in the top of the seventh.

Gabe Campagna got the win in relief for the Panthers. He pitched two-thirds of an inning, allowing one hit and striking out two.

Dylan Bernard started on the mound for Miami Trace. He pitched one inning with five runs (all earned), no hits, two strikeouts and six walks.

Conner Bucher pitched 5.1 innings, with six hits, three runs (all earned), 11 strikeouts and five walks.

Cox started for the Tigers and pitched 3.1 innings with 10 hits and eight runs (six earned) along with six strikeouts and one walk.

DeVord took the loss for Circleville, going 2.2 innings with four hits, two runs (both earned), two strikeouts and one walk.

Miami Trace had 14 hits in the game and committed no errors.

Luke Henry went 3 for 4 with a double, two runs scored and one RBI.

Hunter McBee was 2 for 3 with three runs scored; Braden Osborne went 2 for 3 with two RBI and one run scored. He also had two stolen bases.

Bernard went 2 for 4 with two RBI and Campagna was 2 for 3 with two RBI. One of his hits was a double.

The Panthers are scheduled to host a doubleheader against Manchester Saturday beginning at noon.

LOB: 5.

RHE

C 150 001 1 — 8 7 2

MT 302 401 x — 10 14 0