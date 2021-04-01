Lady Panthers win field events meet at Wilmington

WILMINGTON — The Miami Trace High School track teams opened the 2021 season taking part in a field events only meet at Wilmington Saturday, March 27.

The Miami Trace girls won the meet and the Panther boys placed third.

“What a great start to the year for both Miami Trace track and field teams,” Miami Trace head coach Brent Noes said. “We could not have been more pleased with the effort put forth by our athletes today.

“I was a little concerned about knocking the rust off after not competing last season, but, our kids went out today and got after it. I really like having this meet to open the season. It is a field events only meet.

“We were allowed to enter three athletes per event, but will only score the top two athletes from each school. It really gives field event athletes a chance to showcase their talents without having to worry about checking out to go run a race.

“On the girls’ side, we competed in four of the five field events,” Noes said. “We did not have any girl pole vaulters who competed on Saturday. So, for us to come out with a win was really great. We took first in shot put, discus and long jump and we finished second in high jump. The girls were really excited for how well they performed in the first meet of the year.

“On the boys’ side, we finished in third place,” Noes said. “We had no competitors clear the opening height in the pole vault, But, we finished first in the high jump, second in long jump and third in both the shot put and discus. One of the most gratifying things about this meet was that we had nine athletes who had never competed in a high school meet before. Hopefully we will see their success continue.”

In the girls’ high jump, Alexis Gardner cleared 4’ 2” and Alyssa Butler cleared 4’ 0” for an 8’ 2” total that gave Miami Trace second place.

In the long jump, Butler made a leap of 15’ 6” and Mallory Pavey jumped 14’ 9 1/2” for a total distance of 30’ 3 1/2”, taking first place.

In the shot put, Libby Aleshire threw 31’ 6” and Lilly Workman had a throw of 29’ 9 1/2” for a total distance of 60’ 1”, earning first place.

In the discus throw, Aleshire had a 101’ 9” and Workman had an 88’ 7”. The total of 190’ 4” was good enough to claim first place.

For the Panthers, in the high jump, Jaden Haldeman cleared 5’ 10” and Logan Rodgers made it over the bar at 5’ 8” for a total first place combined height of 11’ 6”.

In the long jump, Haldeman traveled a distance of 20’ 3” and Aaron Little leapt 17’ 6” for a second place total of 37’ 9”.

In the shot put, Rodgers threw 40’ 1” and Cole Campbell threw 38’ 0” for a third place total of 78’ 1”. Bryce Bennett threw a 36’ 4”.

In the discus throw, Rodgers had a 106’ 3” and Bennett threw 101’ 1” for a third place total of 207’ 9”. Blake Roberts threw the disc 94’ 4”.

Miami Trace will compete at Washington High School Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.