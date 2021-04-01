Chillicothe beats MT tennis, 4-1

On Tuesday, March 30, the Miami Trace High School boys tennis team opened its 2021 season with a Frontier Athletic Conference match at home against Chillicothe.

The Cavaliers won the match, four courts to one.

At first singles, Jacob Cline lost, 0-6, 1-6.

At second singles, Christian Caldwell lost, 4-6, 1-6.

Robbie Bennett lost at third singles, 3-6, 4-6.

At first doubles, Jonah Goddard and Carter Bainter split the first two sets of their match, 4-6, 6-2.

Due to time constraints, the match was decided with a tie-breaker, won by Chillicothe, 10-5.

Miami Trace’s second doubles team of Jacob Pettit and Kaden Howard got the first win of the season, 6-2, 6-1.

A j-v match featuring Daniel Kratzer and Tucker Walton resulted in a 6-1 win for Miami Trace.

“Overall (it was) not a bad effort for a team (Miami Trace) featuring an entire line-up participating in their first varsity match,” Miami Trace head coach Greg Leach said.

Miami Trace is scheduled to return to the courts for another home match Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. against FAC opponent Jackson.