Blue Lion baseball loses season-opener at Zane Trace

KINNIKINNICK — The Washington Blue Lion varsity baseball team opened its 2021 season — the first in two years — with a game at Zane Trace High School Monday, March 29.

The Pioneers scored one run in the bottom of the eighth inning to post a 10-9 win.

Washington got on the board in a big way with five runs in the top of the first.

The Blue Lions scored a single run in the second, answered by Zane Trace scoring five runs in the bottom of the second.

Washington maintained its lead with a run in the top of the third to make it 7-5.

Zane Trace tied the game with a pair of runs in the third.

The game remained tied until the top of the fifth when Washington put two more runs on the board.

Zane Trace scored one run in the sixth and another run in the seventh to send the game into extra innings.

Titus Lotz started on the mound for Washington. He pitched two innings with four hits and five runs, none of which were earned. Lotz struck out six and walked one.

Washington committed five errors in the game.

A.J. Dallmayer pitched five innings for Washington. He allowed two hits and four runs (two earned) with four strikeouts and five walks.

Karson Runk suffered the loss in relief. He pitched two-thirds of an inning with one hit, one unearned run and one walk.

Rose got the win in relief for Zane Trace. He pitched two innings with no hits, no runs, no walks and four strikeouts.

Ebert started and pitched one inning for the Pioneers. He allowed six runs (four earned) on seven hits with two strikeouts.

Eoler pitched five innings with three runs and three runs (none earned) with two strikeouts and four walks.

Dallmayer was 3 for 5 at the plate, with one run, two RBI and one double.

Tanner Lemaster was 2 for 5 with one run scored and one RBI.

Phillips was 2 for 4 at the plate with one run and two RBI.

Offensively for Washington: Karson Runk, 1-4, 2 runs, 1 bb, roe, 2 sb; John Wall, 1-4, 2 runs, hbp; A.J. Dallmayer, 3-5, 1 run, 2 RBI, 1 2b; Tanner Lemaster, 2-5, 1 run, 1 RBI, roe; Tyler Tackage, 0-5; Titus Lotz, 1-2, 1 run, 1 RBI, 1 2b, hbp; Blayne Hurles, 0-0, 1 bb; Braydon Kettles, 1-3, 1 run, 1 RBI; Hugh Silberman, 0-3, 1 sac; Owen Mullins, 1-3, 1 run, 1 RBI, roe.

RHE

W 511 020 00 — 9 10 5

ZT 052 001 11 — 10 7 3

Pioneers walk off with 10-9 win in 8 innings