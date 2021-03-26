Yoho to attend Shawnee State

Washington High School held a signing event for one of its senior student-athletes Friday, March 26.

Hanna Yoho, now just eight weeks away from graduation, signed a letter of intent to attend Shawnee State University, where she will continue her education and her bowling career as a member of the women’s team.

“I went down and toured the campus and everything,” Yoho said. “I really liked it. If I liked it, I decided to go there. I liked bowling in high school, so, if I can do it in college and it’s something I enjoy, then that’s awesome.”

As for a course of study in college, Yoho is undecided.

Yoho enjoyed her school years at Washington.

“It’s definitely been great, going here for 13 years,” Yoho said. “It’s been like growing a family. You start to know everybody better and better each year. They definitely have all become family.

“I want to thank my dad and my step-mom, Mike Yoho and Melissa Puckett and my sister, for always pushing me,” Yoho said. “And then both of my coaches, Buckie Caulley and Anthony Amore.

“All four years put together have become like one great thing,” Yoho said when asked about a favorite moment in her career.

When asked about her favorite subject in high school, Yoho responded, “Definitely our engineering courses here. Those are really fun.”

Yoho said her favorite teacher is Quentin Williams, who teaches Engineering.

“We’ve been talking with Hanna for a while now,” Shawnee State bowling coach Bryan Sturgell said. “She expressed some interest. We feel she will be a good piece to our puzzle. We’re a very young program, so, she’s coming in with a lot of opportunity.

“She’s met the team and bowled with them a couple of times,” Sturgell said. “She kind of understands what we look for in our athletes. I think she’ll fit right in and do really well. She seems like she wants to work hard and if she does that, she’ll be very successful for us in her four years at our university.”

“I think Hanna is going to be very successful at the college level,” Washington High School girls bowling coach Anthony Amore said. “She’s got the experience under her belt. She knows how to play the game. She knows how to pick up her spares. If she stays focused and really works at it, I think she’s going to be really successful.

“She’s going to the next level to bowl,” Amore said. “She’s one of those girls who was always at practices, unless something big was happening and she wasn’t able to be there. She always communicated to me if that was going to be the case. I think she’s going to be able to work hard and with the rest of the team (at Shawnee State) they’ll work hard together and do some great things.

“I’m really excited to see what she can do and what she can add to that team.”

Yoho has a brother and a sister, Mikey Yoho and Robin Courts.

She is the granddaughter of Debbie Yoho and Gib Yoho.

On Friday, March 26, 2021, Washington High School senior Hanna Yoho signed a letter of intent to attend Shawnee State University, where she will continue her education and her athletic career as a member of the women’s bowling team. She is joined for the occasion by her father, Mike Yoho, her step-mother, Melissa Puckett and, in back, (l-r); Blue Lion boys’ bowling coach Buckie Caulley, Shawnee State bowling coach Bryan Sturgell and Lady Lions bowling coach Anthony Amore. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/03/web1_Hanna-Yoho-signs-with-Shawnee-State-March-26-2021.jpg On Friday, March 26, 2021, Washington High School senior Hanna Yoho signed a letter of intent to attend Shawnee State University, where she will continue her education and her athletic career as a member of the women’s bowling team. She is joined for the occasion by her father, Mike Yoho, her step-mother, Melissa Puckett and, in back, (l-r); Blue Lion boys’ bowling coach Buckie Caulley, Shawnee State bowling coach Bryan Sturgell and Lady Lions bowling coach Anthony Amore. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald photos Yoho https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/03/web1_Hanna-Yoho-signing-mug-pic-March-26-2021.jpg Yoho Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald photos