Local quartet All-District by coaches

Girls’ high school basketball coaches in District 14 have selected their All-District teams for the 2020-21 season.

Four players from Fayette County have been honored.

Senior Magarah Bloom of Miami Trace was named First Team, All-District by the coaches.

Bloom averaged 7.85 points per game, 6.15 rebounds per game, 1.85 assists per game and 2.45 steals per game.

Senior Gracee Stewart of Miami Trace was named Second Team, All-District.

Stewart averaged 9.45 points per game, 1.35 rebounds per game, 1.9 assists per game and .75 steals per game.

Senior Emily Semler of Washington High School and senior Delaney Eakins of Miami Trace High School were named Honorable Mention, All-District by the coaches.

District 14 Coaches Association

2020-21 Girls All-District

Division II

First Team

Kenzie McConnell, Circleville, Senior; Zoiee Smith, Waverly, Senior; Brianna Weller, McClain, Senior; Magarah Bloom, Miami Trace, Senior; Paige Carter, Waverly, Senior

Second Team

Jaylah Captain, Circleville, Senior; Gracie Dean, Hillsboro, Junior; Avery Miller, Unioto, Junior; Gracee Stewart, Miami Trace, Senior; Emma Stegbauer, McClain, Senior; Riley Schultz, Logan Elm, Senior

Honorable Mention

Jacey Harding, Chillicothe, Sophomore; Morgan Blakeman, Circleville, Sophomore; Bryanna Bledsoe, Hillsboro, Junior; Anna Johnson, Logan Elm, Sophomore; Jaelyn Pitzer, McClain, Senior; Delaney Eakins, Miami Trace, Senior; Carissa Wheeler, Unioto, Junior; Emily Semler, Washington Court House, Senior; Carli Knight, Waverly, Senior

Division II Player of The Year

Kenzie McConnell, Circleville, Senior

Division II Coach of The Year

John Bonifield, Waverly

Division II North/South All Star Game

Kenzie McConnell, Circleville, Representative

Zoiee Smith, Waverly, Alternate

Girls Assistant Coach Of the Year

Shayne Combs Paint Valley

District 14 Coaches Association

2020-21 Girls All-District

Division III

First Team

Kaylee Darnell, Wheelersburg, Senior; Rylee Leonard, Eastern Brown, Sophomore; Allison Basye, Huntington, Junior; DeLaney Harper, North Adams, Senior; Macie Graves, Southeastern, Senior; Emma Fouch, Fairfield, Junior

Second Team

Jadyn Smith, Adena, Junior; Sierra Benney, Lynchburg-Clay, Senior; Livi Shonkwiler, Minford, Senior; Haidyn Wamsley, Northwest, Senior; Alaina Keeney, Wheelersburg, Junior

Third Team

Emma Garrison, Adena, Freshman; Mackenzie Gloff, Eastern Brown, Junior; Wylie Shipley, North Adams, Senior; Eden Cline, Portsmouth West, Junior; Mahaley Farmer, Westfall, Senior

Honorable Mention

Sydney Foglesong, Adena, Sophomore; Emma Prine, Eastern Brown, Junior; Braylynn Haines, Fairfield, Junior; Katie Hirsch, Huntington, Senior; Jade Massey, Lynchburg-Clay, Freshman; Kynedi Davis, Minford. Freshman; Braylie Jones, North Adams, Senior; Val Copas, Northwest, Senior; Bailey Vulgamore, Piketon, Sophomore; Nia Trinidad, Portsmouth, Junior; Lexi Deaver, Portsmouth West, Sophomore; Cidney Huff, Southeastern, Senior; Haley Whitt, Valley, Junior; Alexa Rowe, West Union, Junior; Marissa Mullins, Westfall, Junior; Ellie Kallner, Wheelersburg, Senior; Lauren Lane, Zane Trace, Senior

Division III Player of The Year

Kaylee Darnell, Wheelersburg, Senior

Division III Coach of The Year

Andrew Day Adena

District 14 Coaches Association

2020-21 Girls All-District

Division IV

First Team

Jacey Justice, Peebles, Senior; Ava Hassel, Notre Dame, Senior; Abby Cochenour, Eastern, Junior; Claire Dettwiller, Notre Dame, Senior; Olivia Smith, Paint Valley, Junior; Lilly Grey, Peebles, Senior; Brooke Kennedy, Manchester, Senior; Bri Claxon, South Webster, Junior

Second Team

Shelby Easter, New Boston, Senior; Kasey Kimbler, Green, Junior; Payton Johnson, Peebles, Freshman; Faith Maloney, South Webster, Junior

Third Team

Kame Sweeney, Green, Senior; Emily Sweeney, Manchester, Senior; Isabel Cassidy, Notre Dame, Senior; Abbi Stanforth, Paint Valley, Junior; Kenzi Ferneau, Western, Sophomore

Honorable Mention

Shaley Munion, Clay, Senior; Addison Cochenour, Eastern Pike, Junior; Anna Knapp, Green, Sophomore; Yasmin Lucas, Manchester, Senior; MacKenzie Whitley, New Boston, Junior; Annie Dettwiller, Notre Dame, Sophomore; Hanna Uhrig, Paint Valley, Junior; Marissa Moore, Peebles, Sophomore; Skylar Zimmerman, South Webster, Freshman; Brooklyn Tackett, Western, Senior; Jaylie Parr, Whiteoak, Freshman

Division IV Co-Player of The Year

Jacey Justice, Peebles, Senior; Ava Hassel, Notre Dame, Senior

Division IV Coach of The Year

J.D. McKenzie Notre Dame

Division III & IV North/South All Star Game

Jacey Justice, Peebles, Representative; Kaylee Darnell, Wheelersburg, Alternate

