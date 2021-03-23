Blue Lions announce ticket info for Spring sports

The Blue Lions are selling season passes for all home baseball and softball games. For just $40, fans will be able to attend over 50 events scheduled at the WHS ball fields this spring.

The pass will gain admittance to every home varsity and reserve baseball and softball game this season.

Regular admission will also be available at $5 per person.

Blue Lion Baseball/Softball passes will be on sale this week through Friday, March 26, from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the WHS athletic office. Season passes will also be available for purchase at the complex ticket booth on March 29 and 30.

While fans will be required to wear proper face coverings and remain socially distant from other spectators, there is no limitation to how many may attend these outdoor events, so WCHCS encourages everyone in the community to come out, enjoy the warm weather and a ballgame this season.