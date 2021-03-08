Connor Collins 3rd at State; MT sending 4 to State wrestling

Five Miami Trace High School student-athletes had very successful outcomes to their events over the past weekend.

On Saturday, March 6, junior Connor Collins competed in the Division I State bowling tournament in Columbus, placing third out of 112 competitors.

In the sport of wrestling, Miami Trace had four members of its team qualify to the State tournament. The qualifications came at the Division II tournament at Gallia Academy High School.

Junior Weston Melvin placed second at 126 pounds; senior Mcale Callahan placed third at 152 pounds; senior Graham Carson placed third at 170 pounds and junior Bryce Bennett placed fourth at 195 pounds.

Those four student-athletes will compete in the State tournament at Marengo Highland High School, located in Morrow County, this Saturday and Sunday.

There will be more coverage of these student-athletes and their accomplishments in a future edition of the Record-Herald.