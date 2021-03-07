Saturday, March 6 Scores

By The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

OHSAA Playoffs

Division I

Region 1

Cle. St. Ignatius 56, Lorain 52

Lakewood St. Edward 66, Bedford 52

Lima Sr. 73, Sylvania Northview 67

Region 2

Massillon Jackson 51, Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 47

Medina 54, Cle. Hts. 53

Mentor 91, Solon 73

N. Can. Hoover 64, Can. McKinley 53

Region 3

Gahanna Lincoln 77, Reynoldsburg 41

Hilliard Bradley 46, Pickerington Cent. 37

Powell Olentangy Liberty 57, Newark 45

Westerville Cent. 41, Pickerington N. 39

Region 4

Centerville 61, Mason 42

Cin. Elder 59, Cin. La Salle 46

Cin. Moeller 75, Miamisburg 54

Cin. St. Xavier 81, Huber Hts. Wayne 65

Division II

Region 5

Gates Mills Gilmour 42, Parma Padua 38

STVM 89, Peninsula Woodridge 43

Struthers 116, Chardon 108, 2OT

Youngs. Chaney High School 70, Poland Seminary 48

Region 6

Akr. Buchtel 76, Norton 41

Lima Shawnee 65, St. Marys Memorial 52

Shelby 64, Norwalk 44

Tol. Cent. Cath. 55, Tiffin Columbian 49

Region 7

Byesville Meadowbrook 45, Cambridge 26

Chillicothe Unioto 47, Gallipolis Gallia 32

Cols. DeSales 42, Plain City Jonathan Alder 38

Vincent Warren 70, Waverly 55

Region 8

Bishop Watterson 44, Heath 35

Cin. McNicholas 64, Trotwood-Madison 41

Day. Chaminade Julienne 56, Cin. Wyoming 51

Tipp City Tippecanoe 50, Cin. Indian Hill 47

Division III

Region 10

Archbold 59, Oregon Stritch 56

Collins Western Reserve 65, Willard 64

Ottawa-Glandorf 58, Haviland Wayne Trace 26

Region 12

Cin. Taft 62, Lewistown Indian Lake 55

Versailles 62, Cin. Mariemont 51

Division IV

Region 15

Glouster Trimble 59, Leesburg Fairfield 48

New Boston Glenwood 71, Lucasville Valley 51

Region 16

Botkins 50, Fayetteville-Perry 33

Cedarville 50, Jackson Center 48

New Madison Tri-Village 61, Hamilton New Miami 39

___

Saturday, March 6 Scores

By The Associated Press

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

OHSAA Playoffs

Division I

Regional Final

Mt. Notre Dame 49, Huber Hts. Wayne 34

Notre Dame Academy 67, Olmsted Falls 40

Division III

Regional Final

Apple Creek Waynedale 55, Canfield S. Range 41

Berlin Hiland 57, Wheelersburg 31

Cin. Purcell Marian 39, Worthington Christian 36

Ottawa-Glandorf 38, Cols. Africentric 30

Division IV

Regional Final

Convoy Crestview 65, Columbus Grove 35

Ft. Loramie 61, New Madison Tri-Village 37

McDonald 58, Shadyside 50

Waterford 63, Peebles 47

___

Friday, March 5 Scores

By The Associated Press

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

OHSAA Playoffs

Division I

Regional Final

Akr. Hoban 59, Can. Glenoak 46

Newark 75, Dublin Coffman 73

Division II

Regional Final

Day. Carroll 45, Hamilton Badin 41

McArthur Vinton County 54, Thornville Sheridan 37

Napoleon 47, Norton 35

Shaker Hts. Laurel 54, Perry 31

___

Friday, March 5 Scores

By The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

OHSAA Playoffs

Division I

Region 1

Tol. St. John’s 41, Findlay 26

Division II

Regional Final

Shaker Hts. Laurel 54, Perry 31

Division III

Region 9

Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 103, West Salem Northwestern 68

Creston Norwayne 49, Apple Creek Waynedale 47

New Middletown Spring. 63, Andover Pymatuning Valley 53

Youngs. Mooney 58, Atwater Waterloo 55, OT

Region 10

Johnstown 58, Richwood N. Union 49

Region 11

Beverly Ft. Frye 61, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 41

Proctorville Fairland 56, Frankfort Adena 48

Wheelersburg 66, Sardinia Eastern Brown 59

Worthington Christian 50, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 25

Region 12

Anna 60, Jamestown Greeneview 59

Spring. Shawnee 39, Cin. Summit Country Day 37

Division IV

Region 13

Bristol 74, Vienna Mathews 44

Lucas 38, Norwalk St. Paul 37

Richmond Hts. 67, Dalton 39

Warren JFK 77, McDonald 55

Region 14

Antwerp 23, Tol. Christian 20

Carey 52, Tiffin Calvert 46

Columbus Grove 61, Ottoville 48

New Bremen 47, St. Henry 41

Region 15

Berlin Hiland 48, Malvern 43

Cols. Grandview Hts. 57, Cols. Patriot Prep 40

Region 16

Newark Cath. 72, Sugar Grove Berne Union 46