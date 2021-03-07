Saturday, March 6 Scores
By The Associated Press
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
OHSAA Playoffs
Division I
Region 1
Cle. St. Ignatius 56, Lorain 52
Lakewood St. Edward 66, Bedford 52
Lima Sr. 73, Sylvania Northview 67
Region 2
Massillon Jackson 51, Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 47
Medina 54, Cle. Hts. 53
Mentor 91, Solon 73
N. Can. Hoover 64, Can. McKinley 53
Region 3
Gahanna Lincoln 77, Reynoldsburg 41
Hilliard Bradley 46, Pickerington Cent. 37
Powell Olentangy Liberty 57, Newark 45
Westerville Cent. 41, Pickerington N. 39
Region 4
Centerville 61, Mason 42
Cin. Elder 59, Cin. La Salle 46
Cin. Moeller 75, Miamisburg 54
Cin. St. Xavier 81, Huber Hts. Wayne 65
Division II
Region 5
Gates Mills Gilmour 42, Parma Padua 38
STVM 89, Peninsula Woodridge 43
Struthers 116, Chardon 108, 2OT
Youngs. Chaney High School 70, Poland Seminary 48
Region 6
Akr. Buchtel 76, Norton 41
Lima Shawnee 65, St. Marys Memorial 52
Shelby 64, Norwalk 44
Tol. Cent. Cath. 55, Tiffin Columbian 49
Region 7
Byesville Meadowbrook 45, Cambridge 26
Chillicothe Unioto 47, Gallipolis Gallia 32
Cols. DeSales 42, Plain City Jonathan Alder 38
Vincent Warren 70, Waverly 55
Region 8
Bishop Watterson 44, Heath 35
Cin. McNicholas 64, Trotwood-Madison 41
Day. Chaminade Julienne 56, Cin. Wyoming 51
Tipp City Tippecanoe 50, Cin. Indian Hill 47
Division III
Region 10
Archbold 59, Oregon Stritch 56
Collins Western Reserve 65, Willard 64
Ottawa-Glandorf 58, Haviland Wayne Trace 26
Region 12
Cin. Taft 62, Lewistown Indian Lake 55
Versailles 62, Cin. Mariemont 51
Division IV
Region 15
Glouster Trimble 59, Leesburg Fairfield 48
New Boston Glenwood 71, Lucasville Valley 51
Region 16
Botkins 50, Fayetteville-Perry 33
Cedarville 50, Jackson Center 48
New Madison Tri-Village 61, Hamilton New Miami 39
Saturday, March 6 Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
OHSAA Playoffs
Division I
Regional Final
Mt. Notre Dame 49, Huber Hts. Wayne 34
Notre Dame Academy 67, Olmsted Falls 40
Division III
Regional Final
Apple Creek Waynedale 55, Canfield S. Range 41
Berlin Hiland 57, Wheelersburg 31
Cin. Purcell Marian 39, Worthington Christian 36
Ottawa-Glandorf 38, Cols. Africentric 30
Division IV
Regional Final
Convoy Crestview 65, Columbus Grove 35
Ft. Loramie 61, New Madison Tri-Village 37
McDonald 58, Shadyside 50
Waterford 63, Peebles 47
Friday, March 5 Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
OHSAA Playoffs
Division I
Regional Final
Akr. Hoban 59, Can. Glenoak 46
Newark 75, Dublin Coffman 73
Division II
Regional Final
Day. Carroll 45, Hamilton Badin 41
McArthur Vinton County 54, Thornville Sheridan 37
Napoleon 47, Norton 35
Shaker Hts. Laurel 54, Perry 31
Friday, March 5 Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
OHSAA Playoffs
Division I
Region 1
Tol. St. John’s 41, Findlay 26
Division II
Regional Final
Shaker Hts. Laurel 54, Perry 31
Division III
Region 9
Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 103, West Salem Northwestern 68
Creston Norwayne 49, Apple Creek Waynedale 47
New Middletown Spring. 63, Andover Pymatuning Valley 53
Youngs. Mooney 58, Atwater Waterloo 55, OT
Region 10
Johnstown 58, Richwood N. Union 49
Region 11
Beverly Ft. Frye 61, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 41
Proctorville Fairland 56, Frankfort Adena 48
Wheelersburg 66, Sardinia Eastern Brown 59
Worthington Christian 50, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 25
Region 12
Anna 60, Jamestown Greeneview 59
Spring. Shawnee 39, Cin. Summit Country Day 37
Division IV
Region 13
Bristol 74, Vienna Mathews 44
Lucas 38, Norwalk St. Paul 37
Richmond Hts. 67, Dalton 39
Warren JFK 77, McDonald 55
Region 14
Antwerp 23, Tol. Christian 20
Carey 52, Tiffin Calvert 46
Columbus Grove 61, Ottoville 48
New Bremen 47, St. Henry 41
Region 15
Berlin Hiland 48, Malvern 43
Cols. Grandview Hts. 57, Cols. Patriot Prep 40
Region 16
Newark Cath. 72, Sugar Grove Berne Union 46