Chrisman chooses Clark State

March 5, 2021 is now one of those milestone-type days for Corynn Chrisman.

The Washington High School senior on Friday signed a letter of intent to attend Clark State College in Springfield.

She already has a working relationship with Clark State’s head coach.

“I chose Clark State because Coach (Chris) Wamsley has been a part of my softball career for probably about two-and-a-half years,” Chrisman said. “He’s been my hitting coach and he’s been begging me to come and play for him for a while and I finally agreed to it because Clark State is close to home. It’s two years and I can get my classes in and get to play the sport I love.

“I think the softball program (at Washington High School) has always been really, really good,” Chrisman said. “Coach Foose is a great coach. He’s always encouraging and trying to just get the best out of every girl. I’ve played travel ball probably since I was 8 or 10. I’ve been playing throughout the whole school year, all four seasons, every single year since I was 10.”

The State of Ohio shut down spring sports in high schools last year. It’s been almost a year to the day since that decision came down due to the COVID pandemic. Everything appears to be a go for the return of high school sports in just a few short weeks.

“I’m very excited for the season,” Chrisman said. “I think our team has a lot of potential and I think we can actually do very well in our season and possibly even in the tournament. Not getting to have a season last year was kind of rough on all of us. We don’t think (not having a season last year) will cause a problem for us; we’ll just be coming back stronger this year.”

Chrisman was asked a bit about her time inside the classroom.

“My favorite teacher is probably Mr. (Tom) Renick,” Chrisman said. “He always makes class fun, every single day. Every activity and lesson that we do, he’s always making jokes, trying to have fun with it. My favorite subject is math. I’ve always been pretty good at it.”

“She’s been a contributor since her freshman year in our program,” Washington High School head softball coach Rick Foose said. “She’s a four-year letter-winner. She primarily plays on the left side of our infield, so, shortstop and third base. She has the ability to play in the outfield if they need her to at the next level.

“She’s an extremely strong defensive athlete that we have,” Foose said. “She’s one of those kids who can play any position, really. She has the ability to bunt, so she brings multiple dimensions to her offensive and defensive game for us. I’m sure she will do a great job for the Clark State program, at whatever position they want her.

“We had 13 individuals who were given a varsity letter last year,” Foose said. “We had chosen our team, but we had not had a scrimmage yet when the season was cancelled.”

“We’ve been recruiting Corynn now for a couple of years,” Clark State head softball coach Chris Wamsley said. “We found her through USSSA Pride that she plays summer ball with. She does hitting training with me at our facility in Centerville. We’ve been working with Corynn for two years.

“We’re really excited to have her,” Wamsley said. “She’s going to be a vital piece for us at shortstop or second base.”

Wamsley said that Clark State is considered Division I Junior College. Clark State is a member of the Ohio Community College Athletic Conference. They also play teams in Kentucky, Indiana and Michigan.

Chrisman is the daughter of Minda and Michael Chrisman. She has a younger brother, Brodin. She is the granddaughter of Rob and Janet Wilson and Sharon Chrisman.

“I’d like to thank my mom and my grandpa,” Chrisman said. “They’ve been a big influence on me. My grandpa (Rob Wilson) has been working with me in softball for years now. My mom has always been my support system.

“I’d like to thank Coach Wendy Hawk and Coach Foose for always pushing me to be my best and for helping me to make this decision,” Chrisman said.

After two years at Clark State, Chrisman plans to transfer to another college or university to study to become a dentist.

Washington High School senior Corynn Chrisman (seated, middle) on March 5, 2021 signs a letter of intent to attend Clark State College, where she will continue her education and her athletic career as a member of the Eagles softball team. She was joined for the occasion by Clark State head softball coach, Chris Wamsley, left, her mother, Minda Chrisman and standing, Washington head softball coach, Rick Foose. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/03/web1_Corynn-Chrisman-signs-with-Clark-state.jpg Washington High School senior Corynn Chrisman (seated, middle) on March 5, 2021 signs a letter of intent to attend Clark State College, where she will continue her education and her athletic career as a member of the Eagles softball team. She was joined for the occasion by Clark State head softball coach, Chris Wamsley, left, her mother, Minda Chrisman and standing, Washington head softball coach, Rick Foose. Chrisman https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/03/web1_Corynn-Chrisman-mug-pic.jpg Chrisman