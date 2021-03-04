Gymnasts compete in District tourney

Gymnasts from four school districts who train together, yet compete separately for their schools, participated in the Central District tournament held at Worthington Kilbourne High School against 24 other schools and over 154 competitors.

Locally, Washington, Miami Trace, Greeneview and Adena High Schools were represented at the tournament.

Blue Lion freshman, Abby Rose, placed 41st on uneven bars with an awarded score of 7.8.

Rose competes on all four Olympic events – vault, bars, balance beam and floor exercise. The freshman also placed in the upper half of the competition on vault (8.075, 62nd out of 149. Her All-Around score 31.2 placed Rose 59th out of 122.

Teammate Maryn Mustain garnered her own high placement on floor exercise with a 7.85 score. Mustain placed 66th out of 122 in the All-Around.

Washington’s Havannah Burns proved herself at the competition as she earned three new personal high marks – on vault, balance beam and floor exercise.

Miami Trace posted a 48th place finish on the uneven bars with McKinley Kelley maneuvering through her skills and flying high between the rails.

Kelley’s score of 7.65 gave her a new personal best mark on the event. The sophomore stood 64th out of 122 competitors with her combined score on all four events.

Also for the Panthers, Bayley Carr earned a 60th place out of 154 with her performance display on balance beam, (8.05). Carr also placed high with her floor exercise routine (7.8).

Adena freshman Claire Robinson represented her school as an independent gymnast.

In her first District competition Robinson took 62nd out of 149 (8.075) on vault. Performing a beautifully-balanced beam routine, Robinson placed 51st out of 154 (8.15). All four event scores combined placed the Warrior gymnast 68th out of 122 at the conclusion of the Central District competition.

Olentangy Berlin and Dublin Jerome tied for first place team honors, each with a 141.125 finish.

Sheridan placed third with a 139.875. These three teams will represent the Central District at the State Meet.

Seniors honored — Jenna Hinkley, left, of Washington High School and Lizzy Valentine of Greeneview High School. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/03/web1_Seniors-honored.jpg Seniors honored — Jenna Hinkley, left, of Washington High School and Lizzy Valentine of Greeneview High School. Courtesy photos Adena freshman Claire Robinson performs a solid front walkover / cartwheel connection for the first time at the District meet. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/03/web1_Claire-Robinson-Adena-2-.jpg Adena freshman Claire Robinson performs a solid front walkover / cartwheel connection for the first time at the District meet. Courtesy photos Miami Trace’s Cloe Lauderback performs a beautiful split leap within her floor routine. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/03/web1_Cloe-Lauderback-MT.jpg Miami Trace’s Cloe Lauderback performs a beautiful split leap within her floor routine. Courtesy photos Havannah Burns, Washington High School freshman, poses to start her floor exercise routine. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/03/web1_Havannah-Burns-WCH.jpg Havannah Burns, Washington High School freshman, poses to start her floor exercise routine. Courtesy photos McKinley Kelley of Miami Trace flies high above the bar as she maneuvers and spins around the uneven bars. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/03/web1_McKinley-Kelley-MT.jpg McKinley Kelley of Miami Trace flies high above the bar as she maneuvers and spins around the uneven bars. Courtesy photos