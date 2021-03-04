High School Basketball Scores

Wednesday, March 3 Scores

By The Associated Press

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Circleville 57, Baltimore Liberty Union 52

OHSAA Playoffs

Division I

Regional Semifinal

Huber Hts. Wayne 55, Mason 51

Mt. Notre Dame 56, Centerville 25

Division III

Regional Semifinal

Apple Creek Waynedale 65, Garrettsville Garfield 46

Berlin Hiland 46, Beverly Ft. Frye 39

Cin. Purcell Marian 49, Anna 44

Cols. Africentric 54, Willard 50, OT

Ottawa-Glandorf 49, Delta 21

Wheelersburg 56, Sardinia Eastern Brown 41

Worthington Christian 52, Waynesville 40

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

OHSAA Playoffs

Division I

Region 1

Bedford 61, Brunswick 47

Cle. St. Ignatius def. Amherst Steele, forfeit

Lakewood St. Edward 72, Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 50

Lorain 64, Garfield Hts. 58

Region 2

Can. McKinley 80, Euclid 60

Cle. Hts. 66, Shaker Hts. 53

Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 50, Akr. Hoban 42

Massillon Jackson 51, Lyndhurst Brush 41

Medina 42, Copley 35

Mentor 81, Dover 56

N. Can. Hoover 45, Green 42

Solon 69, Massillon 59

Region 3

Gahanna Lincoln 67, Cols. Northland 45

Hilliard Bradley 41, Westerville S. 37

Newark 53, Thomas Worthington 45

Pickerington Cent. 62, Lewis Center Olentangy 34

Pickerington N. 60, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 54

Powell Olentangy Liberty 51, Worthington Kilbourne 49

Reynoldsburg 57, Dublin Coffman 56

Westerville Cent. 44, Hilliard Davidson 39

Division II

Region 6

Lima Shawnee 56, Defiance 38

Norwalk 66, Ontario 62, OT

Shelby 75, Huron 49

St. Marys Memorial 58, Wauseon 43

Tiffin Columbian 52, Sandusky 45

Tol. Cent. Cath. 59, Rossford 58

Region 7

Byesville Meadowbrook 59, New Philadelphia 42

Cambridge 49, Millersburg W. Holmes 34

Cols. DeSales 65, South 33

Plain City Jonathan Alder 45, Bloom-Carroll 27

Region 8

Bishop Watterson 43, Cols. Beechcroft 39, 2OT

Heath 56, Delaware Buckeye Valley 40

Division III

Region 9

Andover Pymatuning Valley 41, Canfield S. Range 40

Division IV

Region 15

Glouster Trimble 64, Peebles 56

Leesburg Fairfield 62, Stewart Federal Hocking 56

Lucasville Valley 79, Latham Western 35

New Boston Glenwood 62, S. Webster 44