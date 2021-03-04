High School Basketball Scores

Wednesday, March 3 Scores
By The Associated Press
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Circleville 57, Baltimore Liberty Union 52
OHSAA Playoffs
Division I
Regional Semifinal
Huber Hts. Wayne 55, Mason 51
Mt. Notre Dame 56, Centerville 25
Division III
Regional Semifinal
Apple Creek Waynedale 65, Garrettsville Garfield 46
Berlin Hiland 46, Beverly Ft. Frye 39
Cin. Purcell Marian 49, Anna 44
Cols. Africentric 54, Willard 50, OT
Ottawa-Glandorf 49, Delta 21
Wheelersburg 56, Sardinia Eastern Brown 41
Worthington Christian 52, Waynesville 40
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
OHSAA Playoffs
Division I
Region 1
Bedford 61, Brunswick 47
Cle. St. Ignatius def. Amherst Steele, forfeit
Lakewood St. Edward 72, Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 50
Lorain 64, Garfield Hts. 58
Region 2
Can. McKinley 80, Euclid 60
Cle. Hts. 66, Shaker Hts. 53
Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 50, Akr. Hoban 42
Massillon Jackson 51, Lyndhurst Brush 41
Medina 42, Copley 35
Mentor 81, Dover 56
N. Can. Hoover 45, Green 42
Solon 69, Massillon 59
Region 3
Gahanna Lincoln 67, Cols. Northland 45
Hilliard Bradley 41, Westerville S. 37
Newark 53, Thomas Worthington 45
Pickerington Cent. 62, Lewis Center Olentangy 34
Pickerington N. 60, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 54
Powell Olentangy Liberty 51, Worthington Kilbourne 49
Reynoldsburg 57, Dublin Coffman 56
Westerville Cent. 44, Hilliard Davidson 39
Division II
Region 6
Lima Shawnee 56, Defiance 38
Norwalk 66, Ontario 62, OT
Shelby 75, Huron 49
St. Marys Memorial 58, Wauseon 43
Tiffin Columbian 52, Sandusky 45
Tol. Cent. Cath. 59, Rossford 58
Region 7
Byesville Meadowbrook 59, New Philadelphia 42
Cambridge 49, Millersburg W. Holmes 34
Cols. DeSales 65, South 33
Plain City Jonathan Alder 45, Bloom-Carroll 27
Region 8
Bishop Watterson 43, Cols. Beechcroft 39, 2OT
Heath 56, Delaware Buckeye Valley 40
Division III
Region 9
Andover Pymatuning Valley 41, Canfield S. Range 40
Division IV
Region 15
Glouster Trimble 64, Peebles 56
Leesburg Fairfield 62, Stewart Federal Hocking 56
Lucasville Valley 79, Latham Western 35
New Boston Glenwood 62, S. Webster 44