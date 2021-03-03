Gymnasts compete at Buckeye Valley

Washington High School and Miami Trace High School varsity gymnasts traveled to Delaware to participate in a competition.

The third-seeded team in the District, Sheridan, won the meet, scoring a 138.65 points.

Tri Valley tallied a team score of 118 to place second. Miami Trace finished with 88.4 points while Washington brought an 85.2 team completion. Buckeye Valley rounded out the competition with a 64.2.

With 36 gymnasts performing on the events, Miami Trace freshman Bayley Carr earned a 10th place standing in the All-Around.

Placings at the meet are as follows:

Vault

Bayley Carr (MT) 5th 7.8 Tie; Maryn Mustain (WCH) 5th 7.8 Tie; Lizzy Valentine (Greeneview) 5th 7.8 Tie; Claire Robinson (Adena) 9th 7.6

Bars

Lizzy Valentine (Greeneview) 5th 8.2; Abby Rose (WCH) 6th 7.9; Bayley Carr (MT) 10th 7.3

Balance Beam

Lizzy Valentine (Greeneview) 8th 8.2; Claire Robinson (Adena) 9th 8.15

Floor Exercise

Maryn Mustain (WCH) 8th 8.15; Bayley Carr (MT) 9th 8.1 Tie; Lizzy Valentine (Greenview) 9th 8.1 Tie

Bayley Carr, a freshman at Miami Trace, performs a cast to handstand within her uneven bar routine. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/03/web1_Bayley-Carr-MT-1-.jpg Bayley Carr, a freshman at Miami Trace, performs a cast to handstand within her uneven bar routine. Claire Robinson (Adena freshman) levering back in to a walkover. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/03/web1_Claire-Robinson-Adena-1-.jpg Claire Robinson (Adena freshman) levering back in to a walkover. Courtesy photos Maryn Mustain (Washington High School freshman) pulling tight in her back tuck while completing her tumbling pass on floor exercise. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/03/web1_Maryn-Mustain-WCH.jpg Maryn Mustain (Washington High School freshman) pulling tight in her back tuck while completing her tumbling pass on floor exercise. Courtesy photos Madilyn Roshto (Miami Trace freshman) executes a back handspring in her floor exercise routine. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/03/web1_Madilyn-Roshto-MT.jpg Madilyn Roshto (Miami Trace freshman) executes a back handspring in her floor exercise routine. Courtesy photos