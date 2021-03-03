Gymnasts compete at Buckeye Valley

Washington High School and Miami Trace High School varsity gymnasts traveled to Delaware to participate in a competition.
The third-seeded team in the District, Sheridan, won the meet, scoring a 138.65 points.
Tri Valley tallied a team score of 118 to place second. Miami Trace finished with 88.4 points while Washington brought an 85.2 team completion. Buckeye Valley rounded out the competition with a 64.2.
With 36 gymnasts performing on the events, Miami Trace freshman Bayley Carr earned a 10th place standing in the All-Around.
Placings at the meet are as follows:
Vault
Bayley Carr (MT) 5th 7.8 Tie; Maryn Mustain (WCH) 5th 7.8 Tie; Lizzy Valentine (Greeneview) 5th 7.8 Tie; Claire Robinson (Adena) 9th 7.6
Bars
Lizzy Valentine (Greeneview) 5th 8.2; Abby Rose (WCH) 6th 7.9; Bayley Carr (MT) 10th 7.3
Balance Beam
Lizzy Valentine (Greeneview) 8th 8.2; Claire Robinson (Adena) 9th 8.15
Floor Exercise
Maryn Mustain (WCH) 8th 8.15; Bayley Carr (MT) 9th 8.1 Tie; Lizzy Valentine (Greenview) 9th 8.1 Tie