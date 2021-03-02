Warren beats Blue Lions in Sectional

VINCENT — The Washington Blue Lions varsity basketball team made the trip over to Washington County to take on the Warren Warriors in a Division II Sectional tournament game Thursday, Feb. 25.

Warren won the game, 67-19.

The Warriors will play New Lexington Thursday.

In other Division II Southeast District tournament match-ups set for Thursday, it will be Waverly taking on Sheridan, Logan Elm hosting Unioto and Gallia Academy hosting Jackson.

The Blue Lions were led in scoring by freshman John Wall with six points. Wall had one of the team’s two three-point field goals.

Senior Micai Claggett scored four, freshman Isaiah Haithcock had four points, sophomore Tanner Lemaster scored three (one three-point field goal) and junior Karson Runk scored two.

Senior Kurt Taylor was the game’s leading scorer for Warren with 15 points.

Senior Joel Chevalier scored 10 points, junior Brayden Sallee had eight points, senior Josh Welch and senior Seth Dennis each added seven points.

Warren held a 28-0 lead at the end of the first quarter.

It was 46-3 at the half and 58-7 after three quarters of play.

Washington finishes the season with a record of 2-14 overall.

SCORE BY QUARTERS

W 28 18 12 9 — 67

WCH 0 3 4 12 — 19

WASHINGTON — John Wall 1 (1)-1-6; Brice Cartwright 0-0-0; Karson Runk 1-0-2; Micai Claggett 2-0-4; Titus Lotz 0-0-0; Raleigh Haithcock 0-0-0; Troy Thompson 0-0-0; Traeton Johnson 0-0-0; Brayden May 0-0-0; Tanner Lemaster 0 (1)-0-3; Noah Hicks 0-0-0; Isaiah Haithcock 2-0-4. TOTALS — 6 (2)-1-19. Free throw shooting: 1 of 1. Three-point field goals: Wall, Lemaster.

WARREN — Gavin Ott 1-0-2; Trent Dowler 0 (1)-0-3; Kurt Taylor 3 (2)-3-15; Caleb Davis 0-2-2; Brennan Perdue 0-0-0; Josh Chevalier 2 (1)-3-10; Derek Mcafee 0-0-0; Trent Taylor 2-0-4; Hunter Haines 1-0-2; Trent Fox 0-0-0; Josh Welch 3-1-7; Brayden Sallee 4-0-8; Seth Davis 1 (1)-2-7; Dennis Pettey 1-1-3. TOTALS — 20 (5)-12-67. Free throw shooting: 12 of 17 for 71 percent. Three-point field goals: K. Taylor, 2; Dowler, Chevalier, Davis.

Washington Blue Lion junior Karson Runk brings the ball up-court during a Division II Sectional tournament game at Warren High School Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021. Also pictured for Washington is senior Micai Claggett. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/03/web1_Karson-Runk-at-Warren-2-25-2021.jpg Washington Blue Lion junior Karson Runk brings the ball up-court during a Division II Sectional tournament game at Warren High School Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021. Also pictured for Washington is senior Micai Claggett. Photo by Christy Wall