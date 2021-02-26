Local trio named All-FAC

A trio of local boys basketball players — two from Miami Trace High School and one from Washington High School — have been named First Team, All-Frontier Athletic Conference for the 2020-21 season.

From Miami Trace, senior Logan Rodgers and sophomore Andrew Guthrie were named First Team, All-FAC.

From Washington, sophomore Tanner Lemaster was named First Team, All-FAC.

The Player of the Year is Ryan Scott of Hillsboro High School.

Other All-FAC selections are: Hillsboro, Hunter Price; Jackson, Drew Bragg, Boston Kuhn and Braxton Hammond; McClain, Bryson Badgley and Chillicothe, Maxwell Lee.

Hillsboro and Jackson ended as co-champions in the FAC, each with a record of 9-1.

McClain placed third at 5-4, followed by Miami Trace fourth at 3-6, Washington fifth at 2-8 and Chillicothe finished 0-8.