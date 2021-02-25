Two Lady Panthers 1st Team, All-FAC

Two members of the Miami Trace Lady Panthers basketball team have been named First Team, All-Frontier Athletic Conference for the 2020-21 season.

Seniors Magarah Bloom and Gracee Stewart were named First Team, All-FAC.

Miami Trace won the conference championship outright with a record of 9-1.

McClain was second at 8-2, followed by Jackson at 5-5, Hillsboro at 3-6, Washington at 3-7 and Chillicothe at 1-8.

The FAC Player of the Year is McClain senior Brianna Weller.

Also named to the All-FAC team for McClain are senior Emma Stegbauer and senior Kyla Burchett.

From Hillsboro, junior Gracie Dean; from Chillicothe, sophomore Jacey Harding and from Jackson, freshmen T.J. Carpenter and freshman Mattie Walburn complete the team.