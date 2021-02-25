Three records set at FAC swim meet

The Chillicothe Lady Cavaliers recently won the 2021 Frontier Athletic Conference swim championship.

The Cavs scored a total of 383 points.

McClain was second with 308 points, followed by Washington in third place with 278 points.

Miami Trace was fourth with 156 points and Hillsboro placed fifth with 131 points.

Conference member Jackson High School does not have a swim program.

For Washington, Julianne Kasberg won the 200-yard individual medley in a time of 2:35.02.

Miami Trace’s Brianna Thompson set a new record in the 200 IM with a time of 2:42.09.

Washington’s Audrey Lotz was second in the 100-yard backstroke with a new record time of 1:08.44.

Washington’s 200-yard freestyle relay team of Kasberg, Jordan McCane, Haley Brenner and Lotz clocked a new record time of 1:59.24.

Washington was second in the 200-yard medley relay in 2:11.19. That relay was composed of Lotz, Kasberg, Adeline Newsome and Brenner.

Washington’s Natalie Truex placed second in the 500-yard freestyle in 6:53.15.

Washington and Miami Trace girls FAC results:

200-yard medley relay: Washington, 2nd, 2:11.19 (Audrey Lotz, Julianne Kasberg, Adeline Newsome, Haley Brenner); Miami Trace, 4th, 2:25.02 (Keely McBride, Alexa Streitenberger, Brianna Thompson, Debbie Abare); Washington, 6th, 2:40.93 (Natalie Truex, Trinity Smith, Madison Picklesimer, Allison Clay); Miami Trace, 9th, 2:57.42 (Courtney Arnold, Kaley Moser, Emily Moser, Kelsey Leasure)

200-yard freestyle: Chloe Lovett, W, 4th, 2:45.70; Garren Walker, W, 5th, 2:51.70

200-yard individual medley: Julianne Kasberg, W, 1st, 2:35.02; Brianna Thompson, MT, 3rd, 2:42.09; Madison Picklesimer, W, 9th, 3:23.24

50-yard freestyle: Haley Brenner, W, 4th, 30.33; Jordan McCane, W, 5th, 30.51; Courtney Arnold, MT, 10th, 34.10; Allison Clay, W 11th, 34.45; Kelsey Leasure, MT, 14th, 44.95

100-yard butterfly: Adeline Newsome, W, 3rd 1:19.26; Madison Picklesimer, W, 5th, 1:32.16

100-yard freestyle: Keely McBride, MT, 3rd, 1:08.52; Debbie Abare, MT, 5th, 1:09.86; Garren Walker, W, 8th, 1:19.31; Allison Clay, W, 9th, 1:21.50; Trinity Smith, W, 11th, 1:30.70

500-yard freestyle: Natalie Truex, W, 2nd, 6:53.15; Emily Moser, MT, 3rd, 7:15.19; Chloe Lovett, W, 4th, 7:43.11

200-yard freestyle relay: Washington, 3rd, 1:59.24 (Julianne Kasberg, Jordan McCane, Haley Brenner, Audrey Lotz); Miami Trace, 5th, 2:05.27 (Brianna Thompson, Keely McBride, Alexa Streitenberger Debbie Abare); Washington, 8th, 2:21.71 (Garren Walker, Allison Clay, Madison Picklesimer, Chloe Lovett); Miami Trace, 9th, 2:28.36 (Courtney Arnold, Emily Moser, Kaley Moser, Kelsey Leasure)

100-yard backstroke: Audrey Lotz, W, 2nd, 1:08.44; Alexa Streitenberger, MT, 3rd, 1:16.76

100-yard breaststroke: Jordan McCane, W, 4th, 1:33.92; Kaley Moser, MT, 7th, 1:47.43; Trinity Smith, W, 9th, 1:49.05

400-yard freestyle relay: Washington, 4th, 4:38.28 (Audrey Lotz, Jordan McCane, Adeline Newsome, Julianne Kasberg); Miami Trace, 5th, 4:50.07 (Debbie Abare, Alexa Streitenberger, Brianna Thompson, Keely McBride); Washington, 6th, 5:06.92 (Garren Walker, Natalie Truex, Chloe Lovett, Haley Brenner); Miami Trace, 8th, 5:50.60 (Courtney Arnold, Kelsey Leasure, Emily Moser, n/a)

The above quartet of Washington High School student-athletes set a new record in the 200-yard freestyle relay at the Frontier Athletic Conference meet. (l-r); Julianne Kasberg, Jordan McCane, Haley Brenner and Audrey Lotz. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/02/web1_WCH-Girls-200-free-relay-1-.jpg The above quartet of Washington High School student-athletes set a new record in the 200-yard freestyle relay at the Frontier Athletic Conference meet. (l-r); Julianne Kasberg, Jordan McCane, Haley Brenner and Audrey Lotz. Courtesy photos Washington’s Audrey Lotz set a new record in the 100-yard backstroke at the Frontier Athletic Conference meet. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/02/web1_Audrey-Lotz-swim-pic.jpg Washington’s Audrey Lotz set a new record in the 100-yard backstroke at the Frontier Athletic Conference meet. Courtesy photos Miami Trace’s Brianna Thompson set a new record in the 200-yard individual medley at the Frontier Athletic Conference meet. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/02/web1_Brianna-Thompson-swim-pic.jpg Miami Trace’s Brianna Thompson set a new record in the 200-yard individual medley at the Frontier Athletic Conference meet. Courtesy photos