High School Basketball Scores

Wednesday, Feb. 24 Scores

By The Associated Press

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Ashtabula Edgewood 39, Conneaut Area, Pa. 20

Leavittsburg LaBrae 42, Burton Berkshire 24

McDermott Scioto NW 57, Waverly 47

Mowrystown Whiteoak 57, New Boston Glenwood 56

OHSAA Playoffs

Division I

Region 3

Bishop Watterson 43, Hilliard Bradley 34

Dublin Coffman 55, Marion Harding 36

Logan 52, Lewis Center Olentangy 44

Marysville 57, Thomas Worthington 47

Newark 65, Hilliard Darby 38

Pickerington Cent. 57, Westerville N. 37

Reynoldsburg 71, Canal Winchester 42

Region 4

Pataskala Watkins Memorial 65, Worthington Kilbourne 51

Division II

Region 5

Alliance Marlington 58, Beloit W. Branch 53

Canal Fulton Northwest 56, Oberlin Firelands 38

Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 59, Gates Mills Hawken 47

Gates Mills Gilmour 49, Cle. Hts. Beaumont 46

Perry 47, Can. South 27

Poland Seminary 73, Chesterland W. Geauga 67, OT

Salem 45, Chagrin Falls Kenston 36

Shaker Hts. Laurel 66, Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 27

Region 6

Granville 55, Caledonia River Valley 23

Plain City Jonathan Alder 42, London 35

Region 8

Bishop Hartley 73, Newark Licking Valley 41

Heath 46, Hebron Lakewood 25

Division III

Region 9

Apple Creek Waynedale 76, Navarre Fairless 48

Brookfield 45, Columbiana Crestview 34

Canfield S. Range 70, E. Palestine 25

Creston Norwayne 53, Doylestown Chippewa 41

Garrettsville Garfield 59, Rootstown 37

Massillon Tuslaw 61, Orrville 25

Warren Champion 58, Youngs. Ursuline 54

Warrensville Hts. 63, Elyria Cath. 55

Region 11

Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 54, Proctorville Fairland 47

Sardinia Eastern Brown 62, Albany Alexander 34

Seaman N. Adams 58, Frankfort Adena 38

Wheelersburg 47, New Lexington 42

Division IV

Region 13

Berlin Center Western Reserve 57, Cortland Maplewood 33

Cornerstone Christian 40, Cuyahoga Hts. 32

E. Can. 52, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 44

Loudonville 78, Dalton 74, OT

McDonald 69, New Middletown Spring. 42

Newton Falls 36, Bristol 22

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Baltimore Liberty Union 86, Cols. Hamilton Twp. 64

Fitch 49, Ashtabula Lakeside 48

Fredericktown 73, Mt. Gilead 50

Glouster Trimble 74, Stewart Federal Hocking 64

Middlefield Cardinal 60, Mantua Crestwood 54

Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington 84, W. Union 50

S. Charleston SE 46, Chillicothe Zane Trace 45

OHSAA Playoffs

Division I

Region 1

Avon 67, Strongsville 65

Avon Lake def. Parma Hts. Valley Forge, forfeit

Elyria 49, Medina Highland 46

Grafton Midview def. N. Royalton, forfeit

Oregon Clay 59, Bowling Green 45

Parma 61, Twinsburg 44

Parma Normandy 48, N. Ridgeville 35

Tol. St. Francis 57, Tol. Whitmer 52

Region 2

Akr. Kenmore-Garfield 79, Can. McKinley 19

Austintown Fitch 49, Ashtabula Lakeside 48

Dover 48, Aurora 30

Euclid 90, Painesville Riverside 65

Hudson 40, Stow-Munroe Falls 32

Hunting Valley University 56, Akr. North 46

Lyndhurst Brush 42, Willoughby S. 34

Madison 53, Kent Roosevelt 36

Massillon Jackson 83, Akr. Ellet 45

Massillon Perry 64, Alliance 61

Mayfield 62, Chagrin Falls Kenston 58

Mentor 94, Eastlake North 41

N. Can. Hoover 44, Uniontown Lake 40

Westlake 71, Akr. Firestone 49

Region 4

Beavercreek 64, Vandalia Butler 62

Centerville 78, Day. Belmont 28

Cin. St. Xavier 75, Cin. Colerain 40

Cin. Turpin 28, Cin. Oak Hills 21, OT

Huber Hts. Wayne 68, Clayton Northmont 47

Lebanon 66, Franklin 59

Division II

Region 7

Byesville Meadowbrook 68, Warsaw River View 54

Cambridge 59, Steubenville 41

Dresden Tri-Valley 65, New Concord John Glenn 44

E. Liverpool 81, Philo 68

Millersburg W. Holmes 56, Zanesville Maysville 39

Minerva 51, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 48

New Philadelphia 60, Lisbon Beaver 25

St. Clairsville 65, Uhrichsville Claymont 46

Region 8

Day. Chaminade Julienne 74, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 29

Division III

Region 10

Amanda-Clearcreek def. Cols. Africentric, forfeit

Ashland Crestview 64, Elmore Woodmore 57

Bishop Ready 66, Marion Elgin 43

Bloomdale Elmwood 52, Attica Seneca E. 49

Bluffton 41, Defiance Tinora 38

Centerburg 68, North Intl 47

Coldwater 40, Paulding 38

Johnstown 71, Marion Pleasant 34

Kansas Lakota 48, Bucyrus 46

Liberty Center 35, Delta 20

Lima Bath 48, Delphos Jefferson 40

Millbury Lake 48, Northwood 37

Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 61, Findlay Liberty-Benton 56

Pemberville Eastwood 61, Tol. Maumee Valley 38

Sherwood Fairview 60, Harrod Allen E. 41

Swanton 52, Genoa Area 36

Tontogany Otsego 39, Metamora Evergreen 36

Van Buren 44, Bucyrus Wynford 43

Willard 64, Milan Edison 40

Region 11

Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 68, Cols. KIPP 46

Gahanna Cols. Academy 60, Johnstown Northridge 56

Worthington Christian 73, W. Jefferson 26

Region 12

Cin. Summit Country Day 52, Middletown Madison Senior 38

Georgetown 45, Cin. Clark Montessori 28

Jamestown Greeneview 45, Cin. Finneytown 28

Division IV

Region 13

Crestline 60, New London 45

Plymouth 57, Monroeville 54

Region 14

Cory-Rawson 44, Miller City 41

Defiance Ayersville 53, Tol. Emmanuel Baptist 41

Delphos St. John’s 56, Leipsic 44

Dola Hardin Northern 67, Gibsonburg 51

Fremont St. Joseph 64, Arlington 46

Hicksville 52, Pettisville 47

Holgate 44, Edgerton 37

Maria Stein Marion Local 65, Waynesfield-Goshen 31

Mt. Victory Ridgemont 58, Rockford Parkway 54

New Bremen 64, Ada 46

Pioneer N. Central 48, Edon 43

Sycamore Mohawk 48, New Riegel 42, OT

Region 15

Bainbridge Paint Valley 50, Portsmouth Clay 45

Crown City S. Gallia 71, Portsmouth Sciotoville 31

Franklin Furnace Green 61, Racine Southern 56

Granville Christian 52, Groveport Madison Christian 36

Latham Western 60, Reedsville Eastern 34

Leesburg Fairfield 63, Corning Miller 36

Waterford 74, Manchester 54

Willow Wood Symmes Valley 68, Beaver Eastern 54

Region 16

Cedarville 68, W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 40

Delaware Christian 45, Morral Ridgedale 35

Spring. Cath. Cent. 64, Yellow Springs 40