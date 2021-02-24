Rose wins FAC 50-yard freestyle title

In the Frontier Athletic Conference’s boys swim meet, the McClain Tigers came away with the title.

McClain scored a total of 391.50 points, edging Chillicothe with 385 points.

The Washington Blue Lions placed third with 142 points, Hillsboro was fourth with 113.50 points and Miami Trace was fifth with 94 points.

The sixth member of the FAC, Jackson, does not have a swim team.

Washington’s Ty Rose was the FAC champion in the 50-yard freestyle, winning in a time of 25.16.

The Blue Lions’ 200-yard medley relay placed second with a time of 2:03.13. That relay was comprised of Ryan Elrich, Preston Hines, Benaiah Harper and Rose.

Washington and Miami Trace boys FAC swim meet results:

200-yard medley relay: Washington, 2nd, 2:03.13 (Ryan Elrich, Preston Hines, Benaiah Harper, Ty Rose); Miami Trace, 7th, 2:44.80 (Christian Rossiter, Neo Lehr, Caleb Bowers, Kaiden Howard)

200-yard freestyle: Christian Rossiter, MT, 4th, 2:22.93; Ryan Elrich, W, 5th, 2:29.14; Max Trimble, MT, 7th, 2:32.31; Blake Walker, W, 9th, 2:38.99

200-yard individual medley: none

50-yard freestyle: Ty Rose, W, 1st, 25.16; Kaiden Howard, MT, 10th, 35.32; Neo Lehr, MT, 11th, 40.64

100-yard butterfly: none

100-yard freestyle: Benaiah Harper, W, 3rd, 59.24; Blake Walker, W, 7th, 1:08.43

500-yard freestyle: Max Trimble, MT, 4th, 6:41.44; Ryan Elrich, W 5th, 6:51.50; Christian Rossiter, MT, 6th, 6:57.59

200-yard freestyle relay: Washington, 4th, 1:48.97 (Ty Rose, Blake Walker, Preston Hines, Benaiah Harper); Miami Trace, 7th, 2:22.82 (Caleb Bowers, Kaiden Howard, Neo Lehr, Max Trimble)

100-yard backstroke: none

100-yard breaststroke: Preston Hines, W, 4th, 1:21.38; Caleb Bowers, MT, 8th, 1:42.05; Neo Lehr, MT, 9th, 2:09.01

400-yard freestyle relay: Washington, 3rd, 4:09.69 (Benaiah Harper, Ryan Elrich, Preston Hines, Ty Rose); Miami Trace, 7th, 4:45.78 (Christian Rossiter, Max Trimble, Caleb Bowers, Kaiden Howard)

https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/02/web1_Ty-Rose-mug-1.jpg