Local gymnasts place at meet

Several local and area student-athlete gymnasts fared well at the meet at Thomas Worthington High School.

Senior Greeneview gymnast Lizzy Valentine was awarded the second place rank in the All-Around competition.

Washington High School freshman Maryn Mustain stood in fifth place while fellow practice partner, Claire Robinson, (an Adena High School freshman), followed with a sixth place finish.

Thomas Worthington hosted the meet and completed the competition with the win 128.8 team finish. Delaware Hayes took second 116.95. There were several independent gymnasts representing their schools that competed as well.

Valentine performed a beautiful balance beam routine that garnered her a 8.45 score from the judge. This mark proved to be a career high score for the four-year senior gymnast. The score placed Valentine third on the event.

The Greeneview gymnast continued to excel with a first place on vault (8.25), first place on uneven bars (8.05), and a fourth place on floor exercise (8.1).

Blue Lion Mustain stood in fourth on vault (8.0) and fifth on floor (8.05). Robinson followed in sixth on the event (8.0).

Also placing in the meet was freshman Abby Rose with her dynamic bar routine. Rose was awarded fourth place with a 7.5 score.

Uneven Bar Champions, from the left — Lizzy Valentine of Greeneview High School in first place and Abby Rose of Washington High School in fourth place. Claire Robinson of Adena High School leaps high above the 4-inch wide, 57-inch high balance beam. She placed sixth in the All-Around. Lizzy Valentine of Greeneview High School performs a beautiful scale to toe at the end of the balance beam. Valentine placed second in the All-Around. Washington High School freshman Maryn Mustain dances to her routine music on floor exercise. Mustain finished fifth on the event of 26 competitors.