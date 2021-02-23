Panther bowling trio All-FAC

The Miami Trace Panthers bowling team had three of its members earn First Team, All-Frontier Athletic Conference honors.

After competing in the FAC year-end tournament, the Panthers placed second with a conference record of 12-3.

In the tournament, the team was led by Connor Collins with a 267.

Jake Manbevers rolled a 231, Chris Evans had a 195, Brendan Major a 194 and Jayden Brown a 191.

The Miami Trace team is scheduled to compete in the Division I District tournament in Zanesville Friday.

Miami Trace Panther bowlers who earned First Team, All-Frontier Athletic Conference honors for the 2020-21 season are pictured above; (at left), Jayden Brown; third from left, Jake Manbevers and next to him, Connor Collins.