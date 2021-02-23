High School Basketball Scores

Monday, Feb. 22 Scores

By The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Akr. Hoban 57, Malvern 51

Athens 47, McArthur Vinton County 43

Baltimore Liberty Union 60, Amanda-Clearcreek 37

Crown City S. Gallia 43, Racine Southern 32

Gahanna Cols. Academy 59, Cols. Mifflin 46

Ironton St. Joseph 71, Willow Wood Symmes Valley 44

Jackson 44, Greenfield McClain 31

Lancaster Fairfield Union 52, Circleville 30

Mason 55, W. Chester Lakota W. 25

Millbury Lake 58, Genoa Area 57

North Intl 64, Cols. Whetstone 45

Peebles 71, Manchester 44

Perry 89, Madison 81

Portsmouth Notre Dame 73, Portsmouth Sciotoville 33

Proctorville Fairland 65, Gallipolis Gallia 37

Russia 45, Botkins 44

Stewart Federal Hocking 70, Waterford 45

Stow-Munroe Falls 56, Cuyahoga Falls 51

Sylvania Southview 61, Perrysburg 54, OT

OHSAA Playoffs

Division II

Region 8

Hamilton Ross 60, Wilmington 24

Division III

Region 11

Albany Alexander 55, Bidwell River Valley 41

Chesapeake 54, Williamsport Westfall 53

Chillicothe Zane Trace 58, McDermott Scioto NW 47

Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 66, Lynchburg-Clay 58

Frankfort Adena 55, Ironton Rock Hill 32

Ironton 61, Southeastern 51

Minford 92, Crooksville 57

Piketon 57, W. Union 19

Pomeroy Meigs 62, Wellston 51

Portsmouth 68, Belpre 53

Portsmouth W. 68, Oak Hill 41

S. Point 68, Chillicothe Huntington 43

Seaman N. Adams 77, Nelsonville-York 61

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Circleville 38, Circleville Logan Elm 25

Fort Leboeuf, Pa. 54, Conneaut 26

Franklin Furnace Green 52, Ironton St. Joseph 45

Hillsboro 55, Chillicothe 46

Lancaster Fairfield Union 71, Hamilton 26

S. Webster 51, Oak Hill 45

Willow Wood Symmes Valley 55, New Boston Glenwood 40

OHSAA Playoffs

Division I

Region 4

Cin. Princeton 62, Monroe 29

Huber Hts. Wayne 55, Beavercreek 27

Semifinal

Centerville 71, New Carlisle Tecumseh 40

Lebanon 49, Loveland 44

Mason 55, W. Chester Lakota W. 25

Springboro 61, Miamisburg 43

Division II

Region 7

Semifinal

St. Bernard Roger Bacon 57, Cin. Indian Hill 35

Region 8

Cin. Summit Country Day 40, Cin. Mt. Healthy 38

Trotwood-Madison 68, Eaton 67

Semifinal

Day. Carroll 57, Tipp City Tippecanoe 48

Hamilton Badin 39, Bishop Fenwick 36

Division III

Region 12

Carlisle 45, Versailles 43, OT

Cin. Purcell Marian 53, Cin. Madeira 20

Waynesville 37, W. Liberty-Salem 36

Williamsburg 60, Georgetown 47

Semifinal

Anna 53, Arcanum 39

Lees Creek E. Clinton 64, Norwood 59

Division IV

Region 16

Cin. Country Day 56, Fayetteville-Perry 17

Ft. Loramie 72, Jackson Center 12

New Madison Tri-Village 74, Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 39

Semifinal

Bradford 42, Troy Christian 32

Legacy Christian 47, Cedarville 34

