Lady Lions beat Braves and Pioneers

On Thursday, Feb. 11, the Washington Lady Blue Lions varsity basketball team played the Pioneers of Zane Trace High School.

The Lady Lions won this non-conference game, 47-41.

The game’s leading scorer was Washington senior Emily Semler, who poured in 18 points.

Junior Jeleeya Smith also reached double figures with 10 points.

Sophomore Allie Mongold scored eight points, senior Mallory Hicks and junior Aaralyne Estep both scored four points and sophomore Megan Sever scored three points.

For Zane Trace, Emily Allen led with 13 points and Lauren Lane scored 11.

Alara Crow added six points, while Brooklyn Wade scored five, Gracey McCullough had three points, Briana Fetters had two points and Kinley May scored one.

Washington led 14-8 at the end of the first quarter.

At the halftime break, the Lady Lions were in front, 26-19.

Washington increased its lead to 39-27 after three quarters.

Zane Trace scored 14 points in the fourth quarter to eight for Washington for the 47-41 final.

SCORE BY QUARTERS

W 14 12 13 8 — 47

ZT 8 11 8 14 — 41

WASHINGTON — Emily Semler 8-2-18; Aaralyne Estep 0 (1)-1-4; Allie Mongold 3-2-8; Mallory Hicks 1-2-4; Megan Sever 1-1-3; Calleigh Wead-Salmi 0-0-0; Jeleeya Smith 2 (1)-3-10. TOTALS — 15 (2)-11-47. Free throw shooting: 11 of 24 for 46 percent. Three-point field goals: Estep, Smith.

ZANE TRACE — Brooklyn Wade 1 (1)-0-5; Lauren Lane 0 (2)-5-11; Alexis Guffey 0-0-0; Laynee Hill 0-0-0; Emily Allen 6-1-13; Briana Fetters 0-2-2; Avery Johnson 0-0-0; Alara Crow 3-0-6; Kinley May 0-1-1; Gracey McCullough 1-1-3; Lilly Rose 0-0-0; Mikalya Wooten 0-0-0; Kendra Detillion 0-0-0. TOTALS — 11 (3)-10-41. Free throw shooting: 10 of 15 for 67 percent. Three-point field goals: Lane, 2; Wade.

On Saturday, Jan. 30, the Lady Lions visited Logan Elm High School to take on former Washington head coach John Denen’s Braves.

Washington won this game, 30-21.

For the Lady Lions, senior Emily Semler was the leading scorer with eight points.

Senior Mallory Hicks scored seven points, followed by freshman Calleigh Wead-Salmi with six points, sophomore Allie Mongold with four points, sophomore Megan Sever with three points and junior Aaralyne Estep with two points.

Brynn Griffith was the game’s leading scorer for Logan Elm with 12 points.

Annie Karshner scored five points and hit the game’s only three-point field goal, while Anna Johnson and Bre Williams each chipped in two points.

The game was tied, 6-6 at the end of the first quarter.

The Lady Lions held a 14-12 lead at the half.

After three quarters, Washington was in front, 22-17.

Washington’s next game will be a home Sectional tournament game against Chillicothe.

The game was originally scheduled for Monday, but was postponed. It was hoped the game could be played Tuesday, but it was again postponed.

The teams will try again Wednesday at 7 p.m., weather conditions permitting.

SCORE BY QUARTERS

W 6 8 8 8 — 30

LE 6 6 5 4 — 21

WASHINGTON — Emily Semler 3-2-8; Aaralyne Estep 1-0-2; Allie Mongold 2-0-4; Mallory Hicks 1-5-7; Megan Sever 1-1-3; Calleigh Wead-Salmi 3-0-6; Jeleeya Smith 0-0-0. TOTALS — 11-8-30. Free throw shooting: 8 of 11 for 72 percent. Three-point field goals: none.

LOGAN ELM — Josie Martin 0-0-0; Annie Karshner 1 (1)-0-5; Anna Johnson 1-0-2; Bre Williams 0-0-0; Kate Fultz 0-0-0; Eriaja Fisher 0-0-0; Sydney Fultz 0-0-0; Brynn Griffith 5-2-12. TOTALS — 7 (1)-4-21. Free throw shooting: 4 of 9 for 44 percent. Three-point field goal; Karshner.